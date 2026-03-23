WWE Raw Results, Highlights and Live Blog (3/23/26)

The Road to WrestleMania 42 continues on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Last week on the show, Oba Femi shook the foundation of WrestleMania when he drove Brock Lesnar to the mat with a Fall From Grace and officially accepted Lesnar's open challenge for a match at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Brock Lesnar will appear on the show this week and he likely won't be happy about how things transpired between him and Femi last week. What will Lesnar have to say about being manhandled the way he did. Will he get any physical retribution? We'll find out on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

In the main event segment of last week's Raw, WWE fans were treated to another microphone battle between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Fans also got their first taste of a fight between the two men.

Reigns called Punk old last week and was dropped with a right hook from Punk. Reigns and Punk will be in the same building this week for Raw, with their WrestleMania main event less than a month away. Will Reigns get that punch back and retaliate? How will The Usos factor into the feud after Punk insulted their uncle?

Roman Reigns | Netflix

Speaking of The Usos, the WWE World Tag Team Champions will be in action this week. After tangling with The Vision on Raw last week, Jey and Jimmy will be taking on Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a tag team match. The championships won't be on the line, but a Vision victory could send a ripple effect throughout the tag division on Raw.

Finally, last week, Becky Lynch blindsided AJ Lee with a vicious attack. Lynch lost her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship to Lee at the Elimination Chamber PLE last month and has claimed that the company has been out to get her ever since. Lynch took matters into her own hands last week.

Lynch will be on hand during this week's episode of WWE Raw to address the attack on Lee. Will AJ Lee respond? Could there be a WrestleMania rematch looming between the two women? We'll find out tonight.

WWE Raw Results

-The Judgment Day, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, The Usos, and Je'Von Evans were shown arriving to the building in Boston.

-A recap vignette aired that recapped the events of last week between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. When the video ended, Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show, and Brock Lesnar made his entrance with Paul Heyman alongside him.

-Heyman did his regular introduction of Brock Lesnar. When he was finished, the audience started chanting "Oba." In response, Heyman said that the audience was pissing off Brock Lesnar. Heyman then recapped the events between Lesnar and Femi from last week. Heyman said Lesnar got distracted, which is what led to Femi being able to take down Lesnar.

-Heyman called Femi overhyped and that we've heard the same narrative about Femi as there has been for many other stars in history. Heyman said that Femi's WrestleMania moment was last week when he pointed at the sign. Heyman said that at WrestleMania, Femi would be conquered by Brock Lesnar.

-Femi made his entrance and stood toe to toe with Lesnar in the ring. Lesnar kicked Femi and tried to F5 him, but Femi countered it and clotheslined Lesnar over the top rope. Femi yelled at Lesnar as the audience chanted his name. Lesnar acted like he wanted to continue fighting Femi, but he walked away with Heyman.

-A quick hype video aired to boost up interest in the Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio match later in the night for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. After, The Usos made their entrance.

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns return to Raw

Brock Lesnar reacts to Oba Femi answering his WrestleMania open challenge

Becky Lynch will address her attack on Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee

Penta (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

World Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Vision in a non-title match

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Kabuki Warriors