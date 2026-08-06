AJ Styles Clarifies His Current NXT Role

AJ Styles has been working backstage since he retired from in-ring action earlier this year. The veteran recently noted that he has taken on a coaching role and provided clarity on the extent of his responsibilities.

Styles, a former WWE Champion, retired after he lost to Gunther at the Royal Rumble in January. Since then, he has transitioned to helping backstage, primarily by scouting and contributing to the WWE ID program.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Styles noted that he was working as a producer in NXT. Following these comments, Styles clarified how much time he dedicates to NXT, and he detailed his mindset about the role.

AJ Styles | Netflix

AJ Styles says he's filling in as a coach at NXT

Speaking on his AJ Styles Show podcast, Styles discussed his work in NXT, and noted that he was temporarily filling in for a coach who had surgery.

“Let me clear this up," Styles said. "One of our coaches had to get knee surgery. I have now taken his place until he’s back. I am not a coach, per se, that’s down here every week. I am just filling in until he’s back. That’s it."



Styles said that he helped produce the NXT Underground match between Kendal Grey and Lola Vice, and went on to explain that he was having fun with the role and is focused on a practical approach to the work.

"I'm actually having a lot of fun with it, and I’m trying to make everything we that we do very, very practical because this is what I see going on, so we’re going to do this and this, and make sense of why you’re doing it," Styles said. "I want to see your footwork. Little things like that."

The former champion also stated that, in working with the young talent at NXT, he was changing things up to keep it fresh and interesting. He said that, from their perspective, they wouldn't be as eager to come to class and work hard if they were doing the same thing repeatedly, as this would become redundant. Styles also said that he wouldn't be taking away from what they already know.

Given Styles' legendary career, there's no doubt that he has plenty of experience to share with other talent, especially those who are at the WWE Performance Center. However long he's filling in there, the men and women there will greatly benefit from working with Styles and getting feedback from him.