AJ Styles Explains Why Having His Retirement Match in Saudi Arabia Didn't Matter

AJ Styles looks back on his last time competing in a WWE ring and says he doesn't care that it was in Saudi Arabia.

Styles put his in-ring career on the line at the 2026 Royal Rumble, where he faced Gunther. The former World Heavyweight Champion emerged victorious in front of the Riyadh crowd, bringing Styles' legendary career as a wrestler to an end.

Many fans were disappointed that Styles' last match was in Saudi Arabia, rather than the United States, but he subsequently got a send-off in Atlanta.

In a new interview, Styles discussed the circumstances surrounding his last match and explained why the location didn't bother him.

AJ Styles | WWE

Retiring at the Royal Rumble meant more

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles shared his thoughts on his retirement match. When asked why he didn't wait to have it at WrestleMania 42, he noted that the Royal Rumble event meant more to him, as it was where he made his WWE debut. He also made it clear that he didn't care that the match happened in Saudi Arabia.

“That wasn’t my pay-per-view or PLE," Styles said. "That’s not where I started. For me to be able to debut and then end it at the Royal Rumble, and I don’t care that it was in Saudi Arabia, it’s still the Royal Rumble. That meant something to me. I know there’s people who have WrestleMania as their big PLE, but mine was the Royal Rumble.”

Styles also stated that Gunther's spot as his opponent wasn't up to him. Instead, it was "up to the story." He explained that Gunther had already retired Goldberg and John Cena, so it made sense to put him on the list.

As for the match itself, Styles detailed how he "went out on [his shield]," as he did not tap out. Instead, he passed out, saying his "body had given up on him." Styles reiterated that this approach followed the story they were telling; he previously made Gunther tap out, and "The Ring General" would not make the veteran submit.

Styles is still involved with WWE behind the scenes. He works with talent and also contributes as a talent scout. The former TNA star continues to give back to the business, and it sounds like he was able to conclude his in-ring career the way he wanted to.