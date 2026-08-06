WWE Files Trademark Linked to Expected NXT Call-Up

WWE filed for a new trademark shortly after a report stated that a former NXT Champion is bound for the main roster.

In July, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that NXT star Lola Vice would be called up soon, likely to SmackDown. The news came after Vice's reign as AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion alongside Mr. Iguana came to an end at AAA Verano De Escandalo, where they lost to La Hiedra and Laredo Kid.



Now, WWE has filed for a new trademark clearly linked to Vice, and it seems clear that the company is preparing for her arrival on the main roster.

Lola Vice | The CW Network

WWE files to trademark Vice City amid reported call-up for Lola Vice

On August 4, WWE filed to trademark "Vice City," which is clearly linked to Lola Vice. The filing came the same day that Kendal Grey beat Vice in an Underground Match on NXT. Vice seemingly said goodbye to the live crowd and the brand itself after the show went off the air. Now, fans are waiting to see when she may pop up on Raw or SmackDown.

The trademark filing noted that it would be used for "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television," among other purposes.

Vice, real name Valerie Loureda, previously fought for Bellator MMA. She signed with WWE in 2022. She quickly made an impact in NXT, as she won the 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament. The company leaned on her MMA background, as she competed in multiple NXT Underground matches; she beat Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Vice won the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2026 and later lost the title to Grey at The Great American Bash in July.

During her time in NXT, Vice also competed for AAA many times, and she had a run with Mr. Iguana as the Mixed Tag Team Champions. Once she gets called up to the main roster, she could return to AAA, as other stars from Raw and SmackDown often wrestle there as well.

As of this writing, there is no word on when Vice may move to the main roster. Given her successful run in NXT, she'll arrive with plenty of buzz, and it'll be up to the company to capitalize. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.