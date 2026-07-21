John Cena Imitates Roman Reigns, Tom Brady Goes to Undertaker Fantasy Camp at Fanatics Fest

John Cena is no longer an active member of the WWE roster, but that doesn't mean he isn't having fun with pro wrestling.

This weekend, Fanatics Fest invaded New York, and with it came top stars from across all professional sports. Tom Brady, Victor Wembanyama, and multiple WWE Superstars hit the Fan Fest. Most notably from WWE, both John Cena and Roman Reigns were on hand.

Reigns and Cena have crossed paths multiple times in a WWE ring. With Cena now retired, another physical clash is seemingly off the table. Instead, Cena decided to try and one-up Reigns in a different way. With his WWE entrance.

John Cena performs Roman Reigns' entrance

At the Fanatics Fest event, John Cena imitated the Roman Reigns Tribal Chief entrance as fans looked on in amazement. WWE published a video of the entrance that included Cena putting up a number one at the top of the makeshift WWE entrance ramp, captioning the post, "Acknowledge your tribal...Cena?"

During his time at the fest, Reigns tried his hand at a variety of different sports, including baseball, hockey, and basketball. At Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, Reigns had a segment with NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. Brunson helped carry the Knicks to their first championship title in decades earlier this summer.

Saturday Night's Main Event also featured Cody Rhodes and CM Punk against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Had Zayn and Gunther won, they would have earned spots in the Undisputed World Championship Match at SummerSlam.

As for Cena, he's still retired and maintains that he will forever be. However, he's still a part of the WWE Universe as the face of Club WWE. Founding memberships in the Club were made available this week.

Tom Brady imitates The Undertaker entrance at Fanatics Fest

The Undertaker | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cena wasn't the only star who got in on the entrance imitation game at Fanatics Fest. Tom Brady did the full entrance of The Undertaker, including rising up out of a coffin.

Brady made waves earlier during the fest when he not only slapped Logan Paul across the face, but also declared that he wanted to have a real match in WWE. Brady and Paul have had a social media beef with one another since Brady called WWE fake.

Paul pushed back on Brady, saying there were some WWE talents that could play football, but only a handful of football players that could wrestle in WWE.