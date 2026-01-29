AJ Styles Files to Renew Special Trademarks Ahead of Potential Retirement

AJ Styles may wrestle his last WWE match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After losing to Gunther, Styles was determined to get another shot at The Ring General, but had to put his career on the line to do it. So, this weekend at the Royal Rumble, if Styles doesn't beat Gunther, he'll be forced to retire from WWE.

Ahead of his potential retirement, Styles wrestled his long-time rival, Shinsuke Nakamura, at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. Also, on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Styles laced up his boots for a world championship match against CM Punk.

Punk and Styles wrestled long ago on the independent circuit, but never in a WWE ring. The match ended in a no-contest thanks to Finn Balor attacking Punk, which stopped the match.

Styles has said that 2026 would be his final year of in-ring competition, though nobody figured he'd wrap it up this early in the year. A win against Gunther would keep his career alive.

Given that his WWE career could wrap up on Saturday, it looks as if Styles is getting some business in order for a potential in-ring run outside of that company.

Is AJ Styles preparing for life outside of WWE?

AJ Styles | WWE

A report by the Wrestling Observer indicates that Styles has filed to renew two trademarks, including "The Phenomenal One AJ Styles" and his P1 logo. Styles has been called 'The Phenomenal" since 2001.

The attempt to secure these trademarks has led to speculation that Styles is looking to work elsewhere if his WWE career ends on Saturday. AEW is an option for Styles, and he was reportedly close to signing with the company years ago.

Styles also has a long history with New Japan Pro Wrestling. A return to that company in 2026 would be fitting in his final year of competition. Styles had some legendary encounters in New Japan against top stars like Nakamura, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and others.

The WWE Royal Rumble airs live on ESPN and Netflix internationally on Saturday afternoon. Announced matches aside from Styles vs. Gunther include Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. The winners of both will receive world championship matches at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Predictions: Will Gunther End AJ Styles' Career?

How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Stream

Jackie Redmond May Have Revealed a Major Royal Rumble Spoiler

Tommaso Ciampa Debuts On AEW Dynamite Days After WWE Contract Expires