Major Update on Gunther’s WWE WrestleMania Plans — and It’s Not Good

Even with WrestleMania being a two-night event these days, it's just impossible for the creative team to book everyone on the show.

Both Bayley and Sami Zayn missed out on WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas after they both won major championships at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' the year before. Unfortunately, Gunther may be on that same trajectory when it comes to WrestleMania 42.

There's less than five weeks remaining before this year's big event goes live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the Ring General lacks both a match and a clear path toward earning a spot on the card.

Gunther was supposed to start a program with Rey Mysterio

The former World Heavyweight Champion last wrestled on the March 2 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he defeated Dragon Lee in a very good singles match. According to the folks over at BodySlam, that short program with Lee was supposed to be the catalyst for Gunther's WrestleMania program.

"Gunther's feud with Dragon Lee was supposed to set up a program with Rey Mysterio leading to a match at WrestleMania," BodySlam wrote in their report Wednesday morning.

Mysterio, unfortunately, suffered a rib injury prior to the Royal Rumble, and BodySlam says that altered Gunther's WrestleMania direction.

"It is currently unknown if he will compete in Las Vegas, unless Mysterio is medically cleared," BodySlam said.

Gunther | Netflix

The idea of Gunther missing out on WrestleMania 42 is mind-boggling, especially considering the run he's been on since the summer. He's earned the new nickname of the Career Killer by retiring WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, and future WWE Hall of Famers John Cena and AJ Styles over the past several months.

Current WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio would make a logical next target, but it would be incredibly surprising if the creative team doesn't come up with a backup plan for Gunther if Mysterio is ultimately ruled unable to wrestle.

The Ring General has been featured at the last three WrestleMania events, competing in championship matches on each show. He was due for a win this year after losing the Men's Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn two years ago and the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso last April.

We'll provide another update on his WrestleMania 42 status just as soon as more information is made available.

Current WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship