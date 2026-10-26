Alexa Bliss Reveals the One Non-Negotiable She Added to Her Latest WWE Contract

Alexa Bliss was very smart when it came to negotiating her latest WWE contract.

Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss and WWE hammered out a new contract at the last minute, allowing her to make a surprise return at the premium live event. It was later revealed to be a five-year deal that will keep Bliss with the company until 2030.

As the company and its talents continue to evolve, contracts constantly change with new non-negotiables that have never been seen before. We now know Bliss secured one of those for her latest deal with WWE.

Alexa Bliss | WWE

Alexa Bliss had daughter's travel worked into contract

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was the latest guest on A Shot of Brandi. When asked how life is now in the ring at this stage of her career, Bliss spoke about how road life is definitely different now that she has her daughter on the road with her, revealing that it was non-negotiable for her in her latest contract with the company.

"Yeah, road life's a little different. I have my daughter with me now on the road every week," Alexa Bliss said. "It's definitely really hard, but I am in so much of the phase of I don't want to miss anything she does. So that was one of the biggest things of coming back. I worked it into my contract that she travels with me. I was like, I need to be able to bring my daughter along. Like, that's a non-negotiable.

"Because she, at the time, was only barely a year old. And I was like, I'm not leaving her on the road multiple days a week. She has two touring parents because Ryan [Cabrera] tours every weekend. He has for the past 10 years. He's still on tour every weekend, so I said she needs to go with one of us, and it's going to be me.

"That was just something that it's a lot of growing pains because now, instead of traveling with two cute little bags, you're traveling with 10 because you have, at first, it was a pack and play, a travel pack and play, and a stroller and a car seat. Now I'm very grateful for the opportunity to bring her on the road because I get to be there for everything."

The latest Alexa Bliss title reign was surprisingly short

On the October 9 episode of SmackDown, Alexa Bliss subbed in for an injured Charlotte Flair and teamed with Tatum Paxley to take on Fatal Influence for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Bliss and Paxley would go on to capture the gold in a surprisingly heartfelt moment for the duo. Unfortunately, that reign didn't last too long.

Two weeks later, on the October 23 episode of SmackDown, Bliss and Paxley made their first title defense against Michin and B-Fab. Without Charlotte Flair at ringside to watch their back, Jade Cargill's outside interference led to a shocking title change, ending Alexa's latest title reign in just 14 days.

This was Alexa's fifth and shortest reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Previously holding the titles with Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and twice with Nikki Cross.

It's unknown why Bliss would win the titles with Paxley only to drop them so quickly to another team. But perhaps WWE just used the duo as transitional champions because they didn't want to put Fatal Influence against Jade Cargill's current faction.