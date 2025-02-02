Alexa Bliss Reportedly Signs New Deal With WWE Royal Rumble Return
WWE fans around the world were shocked Saturday night as former multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss made her return to the company after more than two years away.
She entered the women's Royal Rumble match at No. 21 to a massive ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium Crowd.
The news was particularly surprising given she, along with reports, indicated a WWE return was not happening anytime soon. She had allegedly been in a contract dispute with the company, and creative plans were uncertain.
In an update, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer believes the dispute news was a swerve by the company, and multiple sources indicated to him Bliss had indeed signed a new contract.
“The gist on Alexa Bliss was that her contract – because of the freezing and time off and everything – it was not up, but it was about to be up. So they didn’t want to debut her and then have the contract up, because then she’d kind of have them under a barrel.- Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestleTalk)
“It’s kinda awkward to start someone, put them on TV, and then if you don’t come to terms and you don’t have a new contract, they disappear. They just figured get the new contract done.
“And I was told that the contract didn’t get done. And then, I’m told, well the contract did get done. I’m suspicious of that story, but after, I still have heard the story from multiple people tonight, including during the match, right after it happened.
It's not yet clear where Bliss could land on WWE TV, though she notably appeared in her Bray Wyatt-inspired character gear. The Wyatt Sicks recently moved to Smackdown, and a union between the two could be in store.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Multiple Superstars Reportedly Upset After WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre "Storms Out" After Botched Elimination
Charlotte Flair Returns To Her Throne With Second WWE Women's Royal Rumble Win
Alexa Bliss Makes Her Return to WWE at the Royal Rumble