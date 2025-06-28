All Hail The New King As Cody Rhodes Beats Randy Orton At WWE Night Of Champions
One half of the main event of SummerSlam is now set.
Cody Rhodes secured his rematch for the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton in the King of the Ring Finals Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions.
The Viper was hampered throughout much of the match-up. He tweaked his back after delivering a top rope superplex to his good friend and The American Nightmare would take full advantage by focusing a majority of his offense on Orton's major weakness.
Randy would continue to fight back. He would connect on two RKO's during the match, including one where Rhodes was flying through the air off a crossbody attempt, but Cody was able to kick out both times.
Orton would then get desperate. In a move that would backfire, he would remove the padding off the turnbuckle to unveil the metal underneath. Cody would be the one to send Randy flying into the exposed steel ribs first, and he followed up with a Cross Rhodes to finally put The Viper away.
During the crowning ceremony moments later, WWE's starting quarterback vowed to get the ball back at SummerSlam.
Winning the King of the Ring crown adds on to Rhodes' already distinguished list of accolades as a WWE Superstar, which includes winning the WWE Championship, Crown Jewel Championship, back-to-back Men's Royal Rumble Matches in 2023 & 2024, the Men's Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championships on several occasions.
The American Nightmare still needs to capture the Men's United States Title to complete what's recognized as the WWE Grand Slam, but it's another run with the pro wrestling's North Star that Rhodes covets at this point in time.
The main event inside of MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 3 will see Cody Rhodes challenge either John Cena or CM Punk. Those two men will be battling for the WWE Championship in the main event of Night of Champions this afternoon.
