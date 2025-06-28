Watch Bayley Announce First Round Pick For San Jose Sharks During The 2025 NHL Draft
While much of the WWE roster is over in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions this weekend, Bayley is back in her home state of California.
The former WWE Women's Champion had the honor of taking part in the 2025 NHL Draft Friday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Bayley announced the the first round pick for her beloved San Jose Sharks, who selected forward Michael Misa with the second overall selection.
The 18-year-old is coming off a spectacular season for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, recording a league-high 134 points. According to NBC Sports, that's the highest single-season OHL point total since three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane put up 145 back in 2007.
Bayley is an ardent supporter of her hometown sports franchises, which includes the San Jose Sharks, San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors.
Michael Misa is a great addition to the Sharks' young core, that Bayley has to be hoping will soon turn things around for her team. San Jose finished dead last across the entire league with just 52 points this past season. Nine points below the next highest team in the standings, the Chicago Blackhawks.
