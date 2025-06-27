The Shocking Sum WWE Has Made From Saudi Arabia Events Compared To WrestleMania Since 1985
WWE has made an eye-popping amount of money from their deal with Saudi Arabia.
As of the Night of Champions 2025 event that airs live from Saudi on Saturday afternoon, the company will have officially made 1.5X the amount of revenue than every WrestleMania ticket sale ever -- adjusting for inflation.
Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics is reporting that after Night of Champions, WWE will have made $600 million from Saudi Arabia events. To date, revenue from every single WrestleMania ticket sale since 1985 totals $400 million. That means in just 8 years of Saudi events, WWE has earned 1.5 times more than in over 40 years of WrestleMania events.
WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to a $1 billion deal that would see the company run multiple shows in the country for 10 years. The agreement began in 2018 with the first Crown Jewel event, headlined by The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker) and D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels).
MORE: WWE Night of Champions Predictions: Will John Cena's Run Continue Against CM Punk?
This weekend, WWE presents Night of Champions 2025 from Riyadh. In the main event of the show, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk.
Other announced matches include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the RIng finals, Jade Cargill vs. Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals, Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, and Rhea RIpley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight.
