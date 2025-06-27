CM Punk Apologizes For Infamous Saudi Arabia Tweet Ahead Of WWE Night Of Champions
CM Punk has issued an apology for his infamous 2020 tweet to The Miz about WWE and their business relationship with Saudi Arabia.
During the WWE Night of Champions kickoff event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Punk was booed by the Saudi fans -- specifically one in the front row who suggested he apologize to Saudi Arabia for writing “Go suck a blood money covered d*** in Saudi Arabia you f***ingg dork.” to The Miz in a tweet before he returned to wrestling in 2021.
In response to the suggestion, Punk stood face to face with the fan, shaking his hand, and said that he sincerely apologized. “I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia," Punk said. He also said it was just a mean tweet and that he was in a crabby mood when he did it.
Punk has a huge weekend on tap in Saudi Arabia. He will be wrestling in the main event of the Night of Champions PLE against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This match renews a legendary rivalry that is over a decade old at this point.
WWE Night of Champions airs live on Peacock domestically and on Netflix internationally on Saturday afternoon. Other announced matches for the show include Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals, and Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring finals.
