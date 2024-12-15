All Hail the Red, White & Chelsea Green! New U.S. Champion Says It's Her Time Now
You may be asking yourself what Chelsea Green will do now that she's won the inaugural WWE Women's United States Championship. Naturally, she's going to Disneyland!
Green captured her first singles championship in WWE when she defeated Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event, utilizing an incredibly slick top rope flip set-up to connect on the Unprettier for the victory.
WWE released a social media exclusive of Byron Saxton chatting with Green mere minutes after she won the gold. Understandably, Chelsea was on cloud nine with years of hard work finally paying off.
"Well, Brian, I always knew this was going to happen, so I know you're surprised, and that's so cute, but I'm not. I've been doing this for 10 years. I worked my entire life to be an overnight success, and this is my time. This is my night. Red, white, and Green."
When asked how it feels to now by synonymous with the likes of Harley Race, the first ever men's United States Champion, Green responded with an enthusiastic, "Duh!"
"I'm in the history books where I belong. I should have been there 3 years ago, but I was released. I should have been there in 2015, but I wasn't hired. So now is the time. Now is the freaking time!"
