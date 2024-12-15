Wrestling On FanNation

All The Highlights From WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event took place last night from a packed house at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The night featured three world title matches, crowned its first Women's United States Champion, and included some heated moments, most notably an altercation between Kevin Owens and Triple H after the show went off air.

Here's all the highlights from Saturday Night's Main Event.

  1. Full Saturday Night's Main Event highlights
  2. Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens
  3. World Heavyweight Title Match: Gunther vs Finn Balor vs Damian Priest
  4. Chelsea Green becomes first Women's United States Champion
  5. WWE Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs IYO SKY
  6. Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre
  7. Kevin Owens attacks Cody Rhodes after SNME goes off air
  8. Cody's entrance with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship
  9. Jesse Ventura's WWE return
  10. Top 10 moments

