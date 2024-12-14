WWE SmackDown Spoilers [12/20/24]: The Bloodline in Action, WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match & More
Next Friday's episode of SmackDown was filmed on December 13 at the XL Center in Hartford, CT as many WWE talent are set to get an extended break for the holidays.
We'd like to extend extra caution for those who are reading as the following match and segment results, limited though they may be, could still tip the hand of what's to come tonight on Saturday Night's Main Event.
SPOILERS AHEAD. PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are expected to appear on next week's show, while the Bloodline is set to compete in a six-man tag team match. The Women's Tag Team Championships are also on the line next Friday as Bianca Belair and her new partner Naomi defend against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.
The following spoilers are courtesy of ITR Wrestling and are very limited in scope:
Friday Night SmackDown (12/20) Match Results:
- The Bloodline opened up the show with an in-ring promo segment. They were interrupted by Drew McIntyre.
- Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga def. LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews in six-man tag team action.
- The on-going feud between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes does not appear to be ending at Saturday Night's Main Event as Owens cut another promo from his car. This apparently led to yet another altercation with The American Nightmare.
- Braun Strowman was a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect, which was the prelim to a rematch between The Monster Among Men and Carmelo Hayes. Melo avenged his quick loss to the big man from Friday Night's episode.
- Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley. #DIY debuted new theme music that better matches their new heel personas.
- Bianca Belair & Naomi successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.
