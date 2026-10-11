Analyst Shares Insight on What Went Wrong With Scary Tiffany Stratton Bump

When the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event rolls around, wrestling fans are programmed to expect some wild bumps. Saturday night's show in New Orleans certainly delivered on those expectations, highlighted by two in particular.

Je'Von Evans provided the highlight of the night when he was shoved off the top of a 20-foot ladder and came crashing down through the roof of the very ambulance he drove to the ringside area after being stretchered out earlier in the match.

One of the scarier moments of the night came mere moments into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Tiffany Stratton went for a swanton off the ladder but came up well short of the three women who were standing outside the ring to catch her. Stratton landed hard on the back of her head and neck and was checked on by medical personnel before being cleared to return to the match.

TIFFY 2X 💰@tiffstrattonwwe is once again Ms. Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/NpnMpNNh9X — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Not only was Tiffany able to continue, but she went on to become the first official (sorry, Carmella, no disrespect) two-time Women's Money in the Bank winner. And Stratton was able to provide a bit of an update on how she was feeling after the PLE came to a close.

"My neck still hurts, but I wanted to do anything it took to get that briefcase,” Stratton said on the Money in the Bank post-show. “I told medical I was okay. I wanna still power through this match and get through it because what’s a ladder match without Tiffy in it? So, I powered through it and it worked out in the end.”

So... what went wrong with the Tiffany Stratton ladder spot?

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

In a situation like this, any number of things could go wrong. There's a reason why fans are asked not to attempt these types of stunts at home. It's easy to look at the tape and say that the three women on the floor just failed to catch her, but analyst Bryan Alvarez said Saturday night that the spot was doomed from the moment the ladder was set up incorrectly.

“They set the ladder up like this [sideways], and instead of jumping the direction of the legs so the ladder doesn’t move, she jumped off the side. That’s how Charly Manson almost killed himself. That’s how multiple people… cause you can’t jump off the side, because as soon as you jump, the ladder flies this way, and she just went straight down," Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

And because Tiffany Stratton didn't get enough distance on the jump, Alvarez said there wasn't anything anyone on the ground could do to help her.

“No one could have caught her because they were expecting her to go out, but you can’t go out when you jump off that side."

Hopefully, Tiffany is just sore after a brutal match and she avoided any serious injury. We'll keep you updated just as soon as more information becomes available.