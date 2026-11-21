What will be the top matches at WrestleMania 43 next April in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia?

WWE is entering a busy stretch, with Survivor Series and Wrestlepalooza on the PLE schedule in the next month. After those events, much of the focus will turn to the 2027 Royal Rumble on February 1 in Phoenix. That's where WWE fans get more clarity on the potential card for WrestleMania, which could feature several highly anticipated matches.

Here are some early predictions for five matches on the card.

Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) - WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

Tiffany Stratton turned on Chelsea Green to become WWE Women's Champion at Crown Jewel, successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract in the process. It was a logical development in their friendship, since we know that friends have to eventually hate each other in WWE (more on that in a second).

But while Stratton's victory likely leads to a rematch between the two in the near future, there could be a bigger clash in the works.

Green became the interim champion at SummerSlam back in August after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title due to injury. Well, Mami figures to return in time for WrestleMania season, which could mean a Royal Rumble win or a straight-up challenge to Stratton for the title she never lost.

That's an easy story to tell for one of the top women's matches on the card.

Bron Breakker vs. Bronson Reed

Bron Breakker | WWE

The second prediction for the WrestleMania 43 lineup pits the two most intimidating members of The Vision against each other on the grandest stage of them all. Why? Because Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed want the same thing, and that's to be at the top of WWE.

They are currently feuding with Oba Femi, but with Reed's injury at Crown Jewel, that could shuffle WWE's plans for how things unfold between the three superstars.

Perhaps Femi once again vanquishes one or both of his foes, leading them to blame each other for not getting the job done. Things could escalate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, with Breakker throwing out Reed, or vice versa.

Breakker scoring a defining win against Reed at WrestleMania would catapult him back into the title picture, especially if a certain someone is champion...

Roxanne Perez vs. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Another faction breakup? You bet. This one has been brewing longer than the possible Breakker vs. Reed match, as fans have been predicting a turn for Liv Morgan or Roxanne Perez for a year or more.

It seemed like WWE would further that idea by having Perez win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, but that was not to be.

Now, with Morgan still holding the Women's World Championship and Perez having a path to the title via a Royal Rumble victory, this is the perfect opportunity for WWE to set in motion the long-awaited rivalry between the Judgment Day members.

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk - Undisputed WWE Championship

CM Punk | WWE

This might be the most confident pick of the bunch based on what WWE is doing with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in the build-up to Team USA vs. Team Mexico at Survivor Series. There is plenty of tension between them for the captaincy of the squad, and another important layer in the story could play out in the choice of the fifth member.

There will be something that stirs the pot between them during that Survivor Series match, and that should put them on a collision course for a SummerSlam rematch at WrestleMania 43.

There is plenty of tension between them for the captaincy of the squad, and another important layer in the story could play out with the choice of the fifth member.

Oba Femi vs. Roman Reigns (c) - World Heavyweight Championship

Oba Femi | Netflix

The Rock's surprising WWE return at Survivor Series could throw an interesting wrinkle into this idea, as fans have been clamoring for a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match for years. But if you believe that's a dream match of the past, then this is the dream match of the future.

Femi has had one of the most dominant starts to his WWE main roster run in company history, including high-profile wins against Brock Lesnar and a King of the Ring victory back in June.

However, WWE has seemingly had 'The Ruler' in a holding pattern to get to his potential career-defining moment against 'The Tribal Chief' at WrestleMania 43, which may come on the heels of winning the Royal Rumble.