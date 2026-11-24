Finally, The Rock is coming back to WWE, but will it be for a good time or a long time?

Dwayne Johnson announced on the Pat McAfee Show this past week that he would be in Houston, Texas, this coming Saturday for Survivor Series: WarGames, the very event where he made his WWE debut 30 years ago.

It'll be his first appearance on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber 2025, and speculation has been recklessly running wild that The Final Boss will be doing much more than celebrating an anniversary this weekend.

If you're a member of the WWE creative team, The Rock's return to the company comes with a moderate risk that your WrestleMania 43 plans are about to be altered. Perhaps completely reset to square one.

It's no secret that The Final Boss has wanted to wrestle his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a generational dream match, and he attempted to make that dream a reality ahead of WrestleMania XL before the WWE Universe emphatically rejected the booking in favor of Cody Rhodes finishing his story against The Tribal Chief.

The Rock's path to wrestling The OTC may be much clearer this year, but regardless of who his opponent would ultimately be, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the push is on to get him on the card in Saudi Arabia next year.

The Rock expected to receive huge WrestleMania 43 offer

The Rock | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The amount of money that Saudi Arabia will pay for Dwayne Johnson is insanely high and they want him on the show,” Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. “If he wants to do it, he’s doing it. You know what I mean? No matter what the storylines in place are, he’s doing it if he wants to do it.”

One major hurdle for Johnson, according to Meltzer, is his upcoming filming schedule. The Rock is set to reprise his role in the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Filming is scheduled to start in the next few weeks and continue through May of next year, which could heavily impact his ability to get back into top ring shape.

“He has never made a comeback where he didn’t train his a-- off in the ring for the comeback," Meltzer added. "I don’t know if he has the time to do that. At the same time, he has never been in a position to make anywhere near the kind of a one-night haul, ever close to what he could make for this one.”

What The Rock's return could mean for WWE

The ripple effect of this (potentially) latest Rock comeback on the WrestleMania 43 card could be substantial. It's long been rumored that Oba Femi is in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, but if The Rock wants to cut in and face The Tribal Chief, WWE would be forced to find a backup plan for The Ruler.

The future of the World Heavyweight Championship itself becomes a major question, because in order to face Reigns for the title, The Rock would have to win either the Men's Royal Rumble Match or the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

WWE attempted to clear this hurdle three years ago by having Cody Rhodes give his spot to The Rock, and we all saw how well that went over. It would be absolutely stunning to see the creative team try it again, especially with someone like Oba Femi, whom the audience is champing at the bit to see become the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Rock | The CW Network

There's always the possibility of taking the title off Reigns prior to the 'Showcase of the Immortals', but the when, who, and how of that scenario will be vitally important to the success of WrestleMania 43.