Another Huge Update on Bron Breakker Ahead of WrestleMania 42

The Unpredictable Badass continues to trend in the right direction as he works his way back from hernia surgery.

It was reported just this past week that WWE was growing more optimistic that Bron Breakker would be able to get cleared in time to compete at WrestleMania 42, which is now less than four weeks away.

It's no secret that the WWE creative team started to build toward a one-on-one showdown between Breakker and Seth Rollins at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' when a hooded figure appeared at the Royal Rumble and stomped out Bron's chances of winning the men's rumble before the match ever began.

Breakker opened up WWE Raw the following Monday by wreaking havoc across the ringside area, but he suffered a significant hernia when he flipped over the commentary desk.

He's reportedly been rehabbing like crazy ever since he had surgery to correct the issue, and now he's preparing for the next phase of that process.

Bron Breakker will report to the WWE Performance Center this week

Bron Breakker | Netflix

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Sunday that Breakker is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week as part of his medical clearance process.

This is welcomed news as Seth Rollins has already returned to WWE programming to continue the build toward his WrestleMania match, which included an assault on Paul Heyman with a steel chair.

Despite some recent minor physicality on his part, The Visionary has not yet been cleared to compete after he underwent rotator cuff surgery over the fall. The expectation, however, is that he'll be good to go before the middle of April rolls around.

.@WWERollins and a sea of Masked Men are HERE! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ShC3NdXJKD — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

If Breakker is not able to make it back in time, it's widely believed that Logan Paul will step in as The Vision representative against Rollins in Las Vegas. Seth has squared off with the social media megastar on the grandest stage before, having defeated him at WrestleMania 39 three years ago.

Bronson Reed would have been the preferred replacement opponent for many, but the big man suffered a torn bicep ahead of Elimination Chamber. He'll be out of action for at least a few more months.

We'll continue to provide updates on Rollins, Breakker and their plans for WrestleMania 42, just as soon as more information becomes available.

WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk & Roman Reigns | Netflix

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship