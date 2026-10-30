Are WWE Superstars Pulling Out of Crown Jewel?

WWE Crown Jewel is a week away and it appears that the company is all systems go when it comes to delivering the event inside of its billion-dollar partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Houthi violence in Saudi Arabia over the last month has caused multiple events to be canceled or moved. A Houthi missile hit the Riyadh International Airport and killed 12 people. WWE has stayed the course, however, and has said it's been monitoring the violence closely and that the safety of everyone involved with the company is most important.

The show is currently scheduled to go on as planned, except for one minor detail. The event was moved out of its initial outdoor location to an indoor venue, but will still take place in Riyadh.

WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia has been complicated. Initially, women stars in WWE were not allowed to participate in the show because of cultural values that Saudi Arabia maintains. That rigidity has softened in recent years. WWE women began performing on shows in long shirts, and now wrestle fully covered, but are allowed to spice up their attire in ways that align with their character.

With violence prevalent and the US Embassy constantly issuing warnings, it would seem reasonable for some talent to request to be off the show. According to a new report, that hasn't been the case.

WWE talent not pulling out of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

A new report from The Wrestling Observer indicates that there haven't been any WWE talents who have pulled themselves out of Crown Jewel, though one unnamed star reportedly noted that WWE is discouraging talent from opting not to go.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Crown Jewel has become an important event on the WWE calendar each year because of the world champion vs. world champion matches that take place for the Crown Jewel Championship. This year, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Sami Zayn for the men's title, while in the women's division, Liv Morgan is facing Chelsea Green.

In 2025, the Crown Jewel Championship winners were Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the crown, and Rollins beat Cody Rhodes.

Other announced matches for the event include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match and The Vision vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.