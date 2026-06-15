Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The first four days of the 2026 World Cup are in the books, but there are still plenty of teams that are anxiously awaiting their opening match. Two of the teams that will take the pitch for the first time this tournament are Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, who are set to face off in Group H action later today.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Uruguay -235

Saudi Arabia +700

Draw +320

Total

OVER 2.5 (+105)

UNDER 2.5 (-134)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Miami Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Uruguay record: 0-0-0

Saudi Arabia record: 0-0-0

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup History

These two nations have faced each other three times in their history and have a record of 1-1-1 against each other. The most recent match between these two teams came in the Group Stage of the 2018 World Cup. Uruguay won the match 1-0.

Uruguay World Cup History

Uruguay has a rich history at the World Cup. They won the first-ever edition of the event in 1930, and then followed that up with another win in 1950. They have three fourth place finishes since, with the latest coming in South Africa in 2020. Uruguay failed to make it past the group stage in 2022.

Saudi Arabia World Cup History

This is Saudi Arabia's seventh World Cup appearance. Their best finish came in a Round of 16 appearance in 1994. They failed to make it past the group stage in 2022, but they did manage to pull off an upset win against eventual champions Argentina.

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia Best Prop Bet

Maximiliano Araujo Anytime Goal (+350)

I'm going to take a shot on Maximiliano Araujo to find the back of the net at +350. He hasn't scored in eight appearances for Argentina over the past two years, but he's going to play a big role in Argentina's offensive attack. In what I believe is going to be a wide-open game, he's worth a look at his current price tag.

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia Prediction and Best Bet

In Monday's edition of World Cup Best Bets Today, I made the case for betting the OVER in this match:

Uruguay is known for its offensive attack, which can not only lead to plenty of goals for them, but it can also, at times, make them susceptible on defense. They played a friendly against the United States in late 2025 that saw six total goals being scored. Their opponent, Saudi Arabia, can also play an attacking style of soccer. I expect this match to be a fluid, high-octane affair. I'm surprised we can get plus-money on at least three goals being scored.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+105)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ‘SICZRDYW’ to Bet $1 and get a 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets . Sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!