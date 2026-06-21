Spain Player Ratings vs. Saudi Arabia: Yamal Dazzles, World Cup Hopes Back on Track

Spain eased to a 4–0 victory against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on Sunday, as the European champion asserted its dominance after the frustration of its Group H opener.

Conscious of not repeating the sins of the goalless stalemate against Cabo Verde in the same stadium, La Roja hit the gas from kick off, with Lamine Yamal—included in the starting lineup for the first time at a World Cup—adding a much-needed extra dimension.

The 18-year-old slid in at the back post to open the scoring early on and become the ninth youngest goalscorer in World Cup history, and with the floodgates open Spain never looked back.

Mikel Oyarzabal—criticized for his limited involvement against Cabo Verde—scored a point-proving double before the half-hour mark, turning the remaining hour into a well-staged training exercise.

Hassan Al-Tambakti was unfortunate to get his name added to Spain’s scoresheet as he turned the ball into his own net, but four goals did not flatter Luis de la Fuente’s men who showed that they really are the 2026 World Cup contenders everyone thought they were.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Lamine Yamal completely changed Spain’s dynamics. | Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images

Though he only played 45 minutes in total, this match was all about Yamal.

Without the 18-year-old in the starting XI against Cabo Verde, Spain had possession but not potency. On Sunday against Saudi Arabia, it was a different story for a far sharper-looking La Roja side.

Yamal’s sheer presence appeared to blow away the stiff, insecurity that pervaded his teammate’s previous performance, adding a renewed verve and confidence. Within a minute, he had twisted his way into the Saudi Arabia box. His first shot arrived before the four-minute mark, and his first World Cup goal came as the clock struck 10 minutes played.

As a result, the Barcelona superstar becomes just the ninth Under-19 player in history to score at a World Cup.

He continued to run amok for the next 35 minutes, dizzying defenders, opening angles and raising the tempo. Job done, his legs were spared at break, with De la Fuente conscious of his star man’s ongoing recovery from that hamstring injury. It was a reminder that Yamal is still not at full fitness. What a thought.

Spain Player Ratings vs. Saudi Arabia (4-1–2-3)

Spain’s fast start led to a comfortable victory. | Pablo Garcia/Soccrates/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Unai Simón—7.7: Just the two saves to make in this tournament so far. Simón has been one of the least involved players of the World Cup to have played 180 minutes.

RB: Pedro Porro—8.3: Created more chances than Marcos Llorente was able to do and has given De la Fuente a decision to make before the Uruguay game.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.7: The young defender saw plenty of the ball but had next to nothing to do defensively.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—8.0: His looping header teed-up Oyarzabal for Spain’s second.

LB: Marc Cucurella—7.5: A regular threat on the outside of Baena, who inverted on the left flank. Forced the fourth with his volley that ricocheted in by way of Al-Tambakti.

DM: Rodri—8.2: Typically, the Manchester City star had the most touches of any player. The captain will have been much happier with how this game plan was executed.

CM: Pedri—7.3: Reverted to a deeper-lying role after playing more advanced against Cabo Verde.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

CM: Dani Olmo—7.7: Helped with adding the missing ingredient of dynamism from midfield and got an assist to his name.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.4: What a difference one man can make. Yamal has arrived. Look out, world.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—9.3: Linked up nicely ahead of an assist for the opener, then poked home second himself with aplomb and added a second before half-time. Denied the chance at a hat trick after being subbed at the break.

LW: Alex Baena—6.9: Far more impactful than Gavi was against Cabo Verde and proved Spain has options to cover for Nico Williams.

SUB: Ferran Torres (45’ for Oyarzabal)—6.3: Tapped in Spain’s fifth at the death only for it to be ruled out after a (far too long given the circumstances) VAR review.

SUB: Yéremy Pino (45’ for Yamal)—6.1: Little involved with the job already done by the time he came on.

SUB: Mikel Merino (61’ for Olmo)—6.1: A favorite of De la Fuente got some important minutes in his legs after a bitty season.

SUB: Nico Williams (61’ for Baena)—5.8: Still working up to full fitness after a hamstring issue, like Yamal. Still terrifying in full flight.

SUB: Fabián Ruiz (70’ for Pedri)—6.6: Didn’t show much during his cameo. Didn’t need to.

Subs not used: David Raya (GK), Joan García (GK), Eric Garcia, Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente, Alex Grimaldo, Martín Zubimendi, Gavi, Borja Iglesias, Víctor Muñoz

What the Ratings Tell Us

Lamine Yamal led the charge. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite only playing one half, Yamal had the joint-most shots of the match with five. He also completed 29 of his 32 passes—a 91% completion rate—and had 52 touches of the ball overall. Successful dribbles? 100%. Next.

had the joint-most shots of the match with five. He also completed 29 of his 32 passes—a 91% completion rate—and had 52 touches of the ball overall. Successful dribbles? 100%. Next. Oyarzabal —another to be rested after the interval—was back among the goals with a ruthless display, scoring twice from three shots on targets and an xG of 0.90.

—another to be rested after the interval—was back among the goals with a ruthless display, scoring twice from three shots on targets and an xG of 0.90. Midfield metonome Rodri demonstrated his love for passing, attempting to send the ball a teammates way 119 times. He recovered possession eight times, won four of his six ground duels and serenely orchestrated the game at a pace he was happy with.

The Numbers That Explain Spain’s Dominant Display

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrated a return to goalscoring form. | Pablo Garcia/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spain created just two big chances in its first Group H game against Cabo Verde. That was upped to five big chances against Saudi Arabia, along with an xG of 2.85.

against Saudi Arabia, along with an One of the standout facts from the Cabo Verde stalemate was the unusual fact that the African side committed just one foul all game in holding Spain to a draw. Saudi Arabia was only slightly less polite, with two fouls. Spain can expect more physical battles to come.

Statistic Spain Saudi Arabia Possession 67% 33% xG 2.78 0.14 Total Shots 22 3 Shots on Target 8 1 Big Chances 5 0 Pass Accuracy 92% 80% Fouls 10 2 Corners 6 1

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