New Venue Listed for WWE Crown Jewel

WWE appears fully committed to next Saturday's Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as a new venue has now been listed for the show.

Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, but the status of the event has been in doubt over the past few weeks due to the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East. Riyadh Season announced earlier this week that the show would no longer be held in the King Abdullah Financial District, but did not disclose the new location.

"We would like to inform you that 'WWE Crown Jewel' has been moved to a new venue," a Wednesday statement read. "All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours."

نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض "WWE كراون جول" إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة.



We would like to inform you that “WWE Crown Jewel” has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive… pic.twitter.com/1msJ14n6Gw — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 28, 2026

A new venue has now been chosen for WWE Crown Jewel

Not only did Riyadh Season choose a new venue, but the group selected The Venue as the new spot. Also known as the ANB Venue, The Venue is now listed as the host site for Crown Jewel on the ticketing website.

The Venue is also set to host the big boxing match between undefeated WBC Super Middleweight Champion Christian Mbilli and Canelo Alvarez on Halloween night.

This year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is once again centered around the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, but that match could look much different by the end of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams | WWE

Zayn will be defending his title against Trick Williams on a special Halloween edition of the Blue Brand, and if he wants to have the opportunity to face The OTC, then he'll have to end his losing streak against the reigning Men's United States Champion first.

WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green also has a major hurdle to clear if she wants to face Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel next weekend. Green will put her title on the line tonight against her idol turned enemy Nikki Bella.

There are two other matches that are on the Crown Jewel card, as of this writing. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton aim to kick each other in the head when they meet in a Last Man Standing Match, and the World Tag Team Titles will be on the line when Bron Breakker & Austin Theory face off against Penta and Je'Von Evans.