Austin Theory Reportedly Removed From WWE Active Roster
It could be a while before fans see Austin Theory back on WWE programming.
The 28-year-old last competed during the July 14 taping of Main Event, a losing effort to El Grande Americano, and he has now been removed from WWE's internal active roster.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider was the first to report that news on Wednesday, which has since been corroborated by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.
"Fightful reached out to people in the company and some clarification was provided. Theory isn't off the roster completely, instead he's listed with the other injured talent like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov."
Grayson Waller announced on Raw a couple of weeks back that Theory was injured, but no other information regarding his condition has surfaced since then.
It's currently unknown how long he's expected to be out of action, but given the direction of his creative so far this year, he may be in store for a repacking whenever he is ready to come back to television.
A-Town Down Under are no more
Grayson Waller was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in April on 2023, and by the fall, had linked up with the former Men's United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner to form A-Town Down Under.
The brash and confident pair scored the biggest win of their tenure as a tag team at WrestleMania XL when they won what would become the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. They would drop the belts 90 days later to #DIY and begin their slow slide down the card in the weeks and months that followed.
Theory and Waller were moved to Raw back in January via the transfer window, but were never really utilized as a team on the Red Brand. They were unceremoniously split after Austin was injured and Waller has since moved on to working a new program with The New Day.
