Austin Theory Reportedly Removed From WWE Active Roster

Grayson Waller has moved on to working with The New Day, but what's going on with Austin Theory after A-Town Down Under split?

Rick Ucchino

Austin Theory
Austin Theory / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It could be a while before fans see Austin Theory back on WWE programming.

The 28-year-old last competed during the July 14 taping of Main Event, a losing effort to El Grande Americano, and he has now been removed from WWE's internal active roster.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider was the first to report that news on Wednesday, which has since been corroborated by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.

"Fightful reached out to people in the company and some clarification was provided. Theory isn't off the roster completely, instead he's listed with the other injured talent like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov."

Grayson Waller announced on Raw a couple of weeks back that Theory was injured, but no other information regarding his condition has surfaced since then.

It's currently unknown how long he's expected to be out of action, but given the direction of his creative so far this year, he may be in store for a repacking whenever he is ready to come back to television.

A-Town Down Under are no more

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
Austin Theory & Grayson Waller / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Grayson Waller was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in April on 2023, and by the fall, had linked up with the former Men's United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner to form A-Town Down Under.

The brash and confident pair scored the biggest win of their tenure as a tag team at WrestleMania XL when they won what would become the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. They would drop the belts 90 days later to #DIY and begin their slow slide down the card in the weeks and months that followed.

Theory and Waller were moved to Raw back in January via the transfer window, but were never really utilized as a team on the Red Brand. They were unceremoniously split after Austin was injured and Waller has since moved on to working a new program with The New Day.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

