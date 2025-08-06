Triple H Comments On Brock Lesnar's Controversial Return At WWE SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar made a shocking and controversial return to WWE at SummerSlam this past weekend, attacking John Cena following his main event match with Cody Rhodes. Now, a WWE higher-up is weighing in.
On Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole noted WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque made an overture to Lesnar to return to WWE after two years away.
Despite Levesque initially putting the call on Cena in the SummerSlam post-show (something Cena would more or less deny on Tuesday), Levesque began to echo Cole on Wednesday.
The WWE CCO appeared on ESPN to discuss the company's new Premium Live Event streaming deal with the sports-entertainment conglomerate, and was asked about Lesnar's return to WWE.
"When you're Brock Lesnar, you sort of can, when that music hits, and you walk down that aisle, it doesn't matter where he is. He sort of does what he wants to do," Levesque said.
"So we're thrilled to have 'The Beast' back. We hit him up, and said, 'Time to come home.' And he was into it, and here we are. A massive, massive moment for our WWE fans, something that they thought they wouldn't get to see. And making a statement, as you're watching right now, with John Cena. Huge. And we're thrilled to have him back."
The Lesnar Controversy
Lesnar had been a mainstay attraction on WWE television from 2012 through 2023, and was set to appear in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.
However, days before the event, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and sexual misconduct.
In the filing, she alleges that McMahon leveraged her as a sexual favor to Lesnar in exchange for his signing a new contract with WWE. While Grant says she and Lesnar never met up, she alleges they planned to on several occasions and exchanged sexually explicit material.
His name appears in the lawsuit 44 times, but he is not a defendant.
After the filing, Lesnar was pulled from WWE television and had not appeared since 2023's SummerSlam show, where he faced Cody Rhodes.
It was reported earlier this week that Lesnar's appearance was a major surprise to almost everyone in the company.
