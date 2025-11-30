Identity Of WWE Survivor Series Masked Man Reportedly Revealed

WWE Survivor Series is in the can, but the main event Men's WarGames match didn't end without controversy.

Once all 10 men entered the double cage and the match officially began, momentum appeared to shift toward team Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Punk dropped Logan Paul with a GTS and was seemingly ready to end the match, but a masked assailant scaled the cage and interfered.

The man scurried up the cage wall and then dropped into the WarGames match to interrupt the pinfall. He then stood in the ring before crushing Punk with a super kick to the face and then hitting Punk with a Stomp before leaving.

After the interference, Bron Breakker was able to land his Super Spear on CM Punk to get the victory. Paul Heyman and the entire Vision team celebrated as the show went off the air.

The announce team openly suggested that the masked man could be Seth Rollins because of the moves that he hit, but they also played devils advocate on that very argument by revealing that Rollins was on the shelf with a shoulder injury and couldn't possibly have been in San Diego for Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series Masked Man Revealed

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

WWE will play up the mystery man on television, but a new report has revealed his identity. According to Fightful, the man in the black mask at Survivor Series on Saturday night was Austin Theory.

Theory has been out of action due to injury, but was a tag team partner with Grayson Waller prior to his absence. He was an up and coming star just a few years ago, but fell down the card when Vince McMahon left the company.

Theory is a former WWE United States Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion. He was also a Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner in 2022. At WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, Theory defeated John Cena in the opening contest on the first night.

With Theory helping the Heyman team win WarGames, it makes sense that fans would see him officially join The Vision, which currently includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre are also friends of The Vision, but not official members at this time.

Seth Rollins created The Vision with Paul Heyman after WrestleMania this year. However, he was kicked out of the group by Reed and Breakker on an episode of Raw and hasn't been seen on television since then.

