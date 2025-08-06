Bret Hart Criticizes Wrestling Style Utilized By Gunther, Ric Flair & Others
Gunther is largely considered to be one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today, just ask CM Punk. But one WWE Hall of Famer is not the biggest fan of what the Ring General does to his opponents bell-to-bell.
Bret Hart was a guest on a recent episode of The Masked Man Show and offered up a no holds barred opinion on the former World Heavyweight Champion and the physicality that he brings to the ring.
“The best wrestling has to pretend to be real. That’s what I did. I tried to make it as real as I could. Contrary to that Gunther guy, who seems like a nice enough guy when I met him, but I hate wrestlers that hurt each other on purpose."
Hart has never been one to shy away from his opinions. This isn't the first time he's been critical of Gunther, nor is it the first time he's expressed his disdain for wrestlers delivering and taking moves like chops during a match.
"Who ever won a fight with a chop? What a waste of time," Hart said. "They hurt, they look like s---. They make a big slap sound, but they hurt. When you get chopped by somebody like Ric flair for a 30-minute match and he chops you 15 times, your whole chest the next day is bruises. It hurts to put a shirt on."
Bret Hart has expressed his opinion directly to Gunther
Hart used to question why he'd wake up the day after wrestling Ric Flair with a really sore chest.
The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be is a firm believer that wrestling is a show and that the performers should treat it that way by taking better care of their opponents.
MORE: WWE PLE's Set To Leave Peacock In 2026, Landmark New Deal Signed
“I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. It’s just to me, lazy, sh--- wrestling when guys like Gunther…I’ve told him this to his face, it’s bulls---. When you’re hurting somebody for real, you’re unprofessional. I wrestled guys and never hurt anybody.”
The disapproval of The Hitman has not caused Gunther to alter his in-ring style much, if at all. He turned in yet another critically acclaimed performance against CM Punk at SummerSlam this past Saturday.
Unfortunately, it is going to be a while until he wrestles again as he's dealing with a nose injury.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (8/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
John Cena Reacts To Brock Lesnar's Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025
R-Truth Reveals Details Of The Locker Room Support He Received Following WWE Release