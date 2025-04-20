Wrestling On FanNation

Backstage Details On Tiffany Stratton's Barbie Themed Entrance At WrestleMania 41

How did WWE create the illusion of three Tiffany Stratton's on the WrestleMania stage at the same time?

Rick Ucchino

Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41
Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 / WWE.com

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton had one of the more lavish entrances on night one of WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of what turned out to be an extremely physical battle with Charlotte Flair, Stratton walked down to the ring inside Allegiant Stadium after emerging from a massive Barbie-inspired Dream House.

The WWE production team created a visually stunning illusion at the top of the stage with three boxes containing different variations of Tiffany Stratton. The real WWE Women's Champion stood tall in the middle, flanked by two AI generated avatars.

AI hologram technology developed by Pronto was utilized during the creation of Stratton's entrance. As detailed in a release that was sent to The Takedown on SI, the technology allows people to "beam" anywhere in the world and was used for the first time at a WWE event.

"I've followed WWE for decades so to actually have Proto at WrestleMania is like some insane dream," said Proto Founder and Chairman David Nussbaum. "One of my favorite things is seeing all the inventive things people come up to do with our hologram and AI tools -- the WWE creatives have really raised the bar [Saturday] -- and Tiffany Stratton 100% sold it!" 

Stratton was more than on board with the idea for her entrance. She revealed during the post WrestleMania Press Conference that it's a concept she wanted to use while down in NXT, but never got the green light for it until this weekend.

"I actually kind of had this idea in my head for a while, even before I got signed by WWE," Stratton said. "I always kinda wanted to have the persona of "The Buff Barbie Doll" and I always envisioned coming out of like a Barbie box for an entrance one day."

Tiffany said she was grateful that the entrance was never used in NXT and instead was saved for her first ever WrestleMania match. Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair Saturday night to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

No Denying Jey Uso & The Yeet Movement That Made Him World Heavyweight Champion At WrestleMania 41

Rey Mysterio Injury Update Following WrestleMania 41 Change

Curious Bayley Injury Angle Creates More Chaos For Lyra Valkyria At WrestleMania 41

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE