WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The dust has not even had a chance to settle from night one of WrestleMania 41 and fans are just hours away from entering Allegiant Stadium for Sunday night's epic conclusion of the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title and the future of the entire company against John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will enter a WrestleMania ring for the final time, with his sights set on breaking the most hallowed record in professional wrestling.
A 17th World Championship for Cena could be catastrophic for WWE as John has promised to take the belt into retirement and leave the company without it's North Star, as Cody Rhodes would say. Will the American Nightmare crumble under the pressure or will he prove once again why he's the franchise player in WWE?
The Women's World Championship is on the line tonight as IYO SKY defends her title in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The Women's Tag Team Titles will also be defended, but Lyra Valkyria now has to find a new partner after Bayley was attacked backstage on Saturday.
Who will step up to the plate to help the Women's Intercontinental Champion? Who will step up to face Randy Orton? The Viper has issued an open challenge for the show tonight, while Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and many others are ready to step onto the Grandest Stage of Them All as well.
Here's everything you need to know about night two of WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas:
WWE Championship Match
John Cena will compete at WrestleMania for the final time in his Hall of Fame career, and a win over Cody Rhodes would solidify him as the greatest competitor to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. A victory for Cena would mark his 17th World Championship, which would break the tie he currently holds with Ric Flair for the most in pro wrestling history. A win for Cena could also mark the end of WWE as we know it, as John has promised to take the WWE title with him into retirement.
Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have been so preoccupied with each other these past few weeks, that they've managed to enrage an already dangerous IYO SKY. The reigning Women's World Champion is tired of being ignored and disrespected by her challengers, and she's ready to show out once again on the big stage. Can SKY prove once and for all that she's the class of the Women's Division or will one of her opponents add to their already impressive WrestleMania resume?
Men's Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Bron Breakker may be the most physically dominant Intercontinental Champion of all-time, but he will not have to be involved in the finish tonight to lose his title. Breakker may believe he has a 129.2% chance of leaving Las Vegas a winner, but after checking the math, his odds are substantially worse than that. Bron will put the IC Title on the line against two of the best in-ring competitors in the world... and Dominik Mysterio. You never know though. Maybe Dirty Dom steals one tonight.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria suddenly finds herself in need of a tag team partner. She and Bayley were set to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but the Role Model fell victim to a backstage attack on Saturday and has been ruled out of tonight's match. Who will step up to the plate and team with Valkyria as she seeks to become 'Lyra Two Belts'?
Sin City Street Fight
Drew McIntyre has grown tired of Damian Priest taking advantage of his misfortunes in order to advance his own career. It started last year at WrestleMania XL when Priest cashed-in his MITB Briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship and The Scottish Warrior is looking to end things this year in Las Vegas. In the meantime, Priest is promising to issue McIntyre a beating so bad in this Sin City Street Fight that he'll wish to be future endeavored.
Randy Orton Open Challenge
The Viper is vowing that he will compete at WrestleMania 41. Randy Orton was supposed to face Kevin Owens, but KO needs neck surgery and is not medically cleared to compete. Orton is determined to compete in his 20th career match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. He's issued an open challenge to anyone who's willing to meet him in the ring and take an RKO on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
There's no denying Logan Paul's talent in the ring, but is he Phenomenal? He certainly believes so and he'll look to prove it tonight against AJ Styles. The Maverick is all about creating viral moments and there will be no shortage of opportunities to make some magic inside of Allegiant Stadium, especially against someone the caliber of Styles. Then again, this one could just dissolve into a straight up fight after both men have traded verbal and physical assaults over the past several weeks.
WrestleMania 41 Sunday start time:
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
WrestleMania 41 Sunday Location:
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
How To Watch WrestleMania 41 Sunday:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.