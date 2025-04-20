Rey Mysterio Injury Update Following WrestleMania 41 Change
Rey Mysterio was forced to pull out of his scheduled WrestleMania 41 match against El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) due to injury.
The injury was sustained during Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, NV during a 6-man tag team match. Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio is suffering from a groin injury.
MORE: Bayley Pulled From WrestleMania 41 After Backstage Attack At Allegiant Stadium
According to Meltzer on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Mysterio initially thought he was still going to be able to make his match at WrestleMania. However, after a WWE medical examination, he was ruled out. Meltzer called it a torn groin on the show.
There had been initial speculation that Mysterio was dealing with a knee issue since he was helped to the back on SmackDown. Bryan Alvarez, also on Observer Radio, discussed where the injury looks to have occurred.
At one point during the match, Julius Creed pulled Mysterio under the bottom rope to the outside. Mysterio twists as he is leaving the ring so that he can land on the outside on his back, and immediately upon landing, appears to reach for his groin area.
There's currently no word on the timetable for Mysterio's recovery or when fans can expect him back.
