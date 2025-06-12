Mercedes Mone Says Move Away From WWE Changed Her Life For The Better
Mercedes Mone was once a staple of the WWE women's division as Sasha Banks, but the TBS Champion in AEW says that moving away from her roots in WWE changed her life for the better.
In the newest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mone opened up on her pro wrestling journey and what it's been like for her since she left WWE.
Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I've come to realize that it's not WWE I can't live without; it's pro wrestling itself. I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the person who sparked this journey for me. Because of that pivotal moment, my life changed for the absolute better.- Mercedes Mone
Mone continued:
Not a day goes by that I don't feel grateful for that decision. It pushed me to new heights, matured me into a strong-willed CEO, and empowered me to take control of my life and future. I'm especially thankful for all my fans who have stood by me throughout this journey.- Mercedes Mone
Mone made her AEW debut in 2024 after leaving the WWE in 2022. Prior to AEW, Mone worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom.
Since joining AEW last year, Mone has been the TBS Champion for much of her run. She won this year's Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and is scheduled to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In.
AEW All In airs live on PPV on July 12 from inside Globe Life Field in Texas. Other announced matches include Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Potential New Bloodline Member Reportedly Set For WWE Debut
WWE Reportedly Collaborating On New Theme For Seth Rollins With Mainstream Artist
Potential Major Spoiler For Goldberg's WWE Return
Nikki Bella Reacts To WWE Raw Return, Confirms Next Appearance