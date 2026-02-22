WWE Raw Superstar May Be Undergoing Character Shift on the Road to WrestleMania 42

Less than eight weeks remain until WrestleMania 42 and the WWE creative team is still hard at work finalizing the stories and matches that will take place across the two-day extravaganza this year.

Only one match has been officially announced for the show, as of this writing, but the four major title matches will all be set following Elimination Chamber this Saturday night. The rest of the card remains up in the air, including a potential match-up for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY won the titles from The Kabuki Warriors last month and have been fighting champions thus far, but one team has had a difficult time getting a shot at the gold as of late. The folks over at BodySlam are now reporting that this could soon lead to a change in attitude for one member of the WWE Raw locker room.

Lyra Valkyria | Netflix

"Sources indicate to BodySlam that there have been discussions regarding a shift to Lyra Valkyria's character. Valkyria would become more aggressive as she and Bayley are tired of being overlooked."

Valkyria and Bayley were the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship heading into WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas. Two days before their match, however, the Role Model was attacked backstage inside Allegiant Stadium and was ruled medically unable to compete (strictly in kayfabe).

Needing a new partner at the last minute, Valkyria made a call to Becky Lynch and The Man made her triumphant return to WWE after a nearly year-long hiatus.

Becky Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas | WWE.com

The two Irish Lass-Kickers would go on to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the titles, only to lose them right back to The Judgment Day the very next night on WWE Raw. The loss triggered Lynch's heel turn and served as the catalyst for her summer rivalry with Valkyria that ended with The Man stealing away the Women's Intercontinental Championship for good.

Fast-forward to today and Lynch is still the Women's Intercontinental Champion, although she did lose it for a spell to Maxxine Dupri before winning it back. She'll defend the gold this Saturday night at Elimination Chamber against AJ Lee, but win or lose, all indications are that their story will carry into the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this coming April.

Will Bayley and Lyra finally get their opportunity on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

As for Valkyria and Bayley, it would be a full-circle moment for them to finally get their title shot at WrestleMania 42. And quite frankly, the company owes Bayley one after making her a healthy scratch for last year's show.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to defend their Women's Tag Team Titles this Friday on SmackDown in a rematch against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. There's also a good chance that both Ripley and SKY will be competing inside the Women's Elimination Chamber this Saturday, with Rhea having already qualified and IYO part of the final qualifier on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.

The path to Las Vegas for Ripley and SKY should be much clearer after this weekend, with one of them potentially earning a world title opportunity. If they lose the tag titles the night before, that could be an indication of what's to come at Elimination Chamber.

Whether Rhiyo still holds gold after this weekend or not, the Women's Tag Team Division is as deep as it's ever been and a major multi-team match should be on the table for WrestleMania 42. I will continue to suggest a TLC Match until it either comes to fruition or the show transpires.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

New Controversial WWE Policy Reportedly in Place for Elimination Chamber

Former WWE Star Helping to Train Sting's Son

Janel Grant Makes First Public Comments Since Filing Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Update on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42