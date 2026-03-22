Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Major Championship Match Announced for March 23 WWE Raw

The road to WrestleMania 42 has a stop at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, tomorrow night, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has taken to social media to make some major announcements for the show.

Becky Lynch, the greatest female WWE Superstar of all-time, will be in the building to address her attack last week on Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee. After missing a couple of weeks of action following Elimination Chamber, The Man came back around to the flagship show to let her archnemesis know that their business together is not over yet.

Brock Lesnar will also be in Beantown on the heels of him being put down by Oba Femi. The Ruler sent a clear message to The Beast, and the rest of the WWE locker room, when he planted Lesnar with a huge Fall from Grace and accepted his challenge for the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. How will Brock respond? We'll find out Monday night on Netflix.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Preview for tomorrow night in Boston! Roman, Punk, Brock, Becky, The Vision, The Usos, PENTA…AND SO MUCH MORE!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/UZyXkmZN3v — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 22, 2026

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk fired the first physical shot against Roman Reigns last Monday night when he decked The OTC with a right cross during their promo exchange. The Best in the World claims to be inside Roman's head, but it might just be the other way around. They'll both be at the TD Garden for the next chapter in this heated rivalry.

Adam Pearce also announced four new matches for Monday's episode of WWE Raw, headlined by Penta defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship against the former champion Dominik Mysterio. Je'Von Evans will also go one-on-one with Grayson Waller, and in the tag team divisions, The Usos will meet The Vision, and it will be Bayley and Lyra Valkyria taking on The Kabuki Warriors.

The Takedown on SI will have more information on each of these matches when we release our full Monday Night Raw preview tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CT).

WWE Raw card for 3/23 (announced):

Becky Lynch and AJ Lee | Netflix

Becky Lynch will appear to address her attack on Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee

Brock Lesnar returns to Beantown after being put down by Oba Femi

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be in the building

Penta (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Grayson Waller vs Je’Von Evans

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Kabuki Warriors