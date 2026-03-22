Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Major Championship Match Announced for March 23 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania 42 has a stop at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, tomorrow night, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has taken to social media to make some major announcements for the show.
Becky Lynch, the greatest female WWE Superstar of all-time, will be in the building to address her attack last week on Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee. After missing a couple of weeks of action following Elimination Chamber, The Man came back around to the flagship show to let her archnemesis know that their business together is not over yet.
Brock Lesnar will also be in Beantown on the heels of him being put down by Oba Femi. The Ruler sent a clear message to The Beast, and the rest of the WWE locker room, when he planted Lesnar with a huge Fall from Grace and accepted his challenge for the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. How will Brock respond? We'll find out Monday night on Netflix.
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk fired the first physical shot against Roman Reigns last Monday night when he decked The OTC with a right cross during their promo exchange. The Best in the World claims to be inside Roman's head, but it might just be the other way around. They'll both be at the TD Garden for the next chapter in this heated rivalry.
Adam Pearce also announced four new matches for Monday's episode of WWE Raw, headlined by Penta defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship against the former champion Dominik Mysterio. Je'Von Evans will also go one-on-one with Grayson Waller, and in the tag team divisions, The Usos will meet The Vision, and it will be Bayley and Lyra Valkyria taking on The Kabuki Warriors.
The Takedown on SI will have more information on each of these matches when we release our full Monday Night Raw preview tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CT).
WWE Raw card for 3/23 (announced):
- Becky Lynch will appear to address her attack on Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee
- Brock Lesnar returns to Beantown after being put down by Oba Femi
- World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be in the building
- Penta (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Grayson Waller vs Je’Von Evans
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Kabuki Warriors
- World Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Vision in a non-title match
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com