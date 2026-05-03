Two Matches Announced, Two Major Contract Signings Official for May 4 WWE Raw

The lineup for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Omaha, Nebraska is starting to come together.

While out for a morning stroll with his pup, General Manager Adam Pearce recorded his weekly rundown and posted it to all of his social media accounts. He first highlighted two huge contract signings, one of which will set in stone the World Heavyweight Title match for this coming Saturday night at Backlash.

Roman Reigns and his cousin, Jacob Fatu, will be in the same ring inside the CHI Health Center to sign on the dotted line, and Pearce is already expecting some fireworks with the Samoan Werewolf fresh off his demolition of Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in 🗣️OMAHA, Nebraska!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/gmPOKwKqIF — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 3, 2026

Former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will also be in Omaha. She showed that she was more than capable of hanging with the best the Red Brand has to offer when she went toe-to-toe with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan two weeks ago, and Adam Pearce says he's proud to officially welcome her to the Raw roster tomorrow night.

Pearce has also given himself a tough assignment of getting Asuka and IYO SKY in the same room, so they can air out their grievances with less than a week to go before they throw down at Backlash.

Two matches have now been made official for the show tomorrow night. Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta will team up with Je'Von Evans to take on Rusev and Ethan Page, and JD McDonagh has requested one more shot at his old mentor. He came up short against Finn Balor last week, but he's now been granted a rematch.

Finn Balor | Netflix

Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, The Judgment Day and The Vision are all being advertised for the show as well, and don't forget about the Oba Femi open challenge. Who will dare to step up to The Ruler live on Netflix? We'll find out in a few short hours.

Make sure to check back tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) for The Takedown on SI's Monday Night Raw preview.

Current WWE Raw card for 5/4/26:

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu sign their Backlash contract

Asuka and IYO Sky sit down together ahead of Backlash

Sol Ruca signs her WWE Raw contract

Oba Femi open challenge

Je’Von Evans & Penta vs. Rusev & Ethan Page

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh