Predictions For The Entire 2025 AEW Continental Classic Tournament

It's Continental Classic season in AEW and that means, stars, stellar matches, and round robin tournament madness.

The third annual AEW Continental Classic begins this week on AEW Dynamite, the day before Thanksgiving, and will conclude at the AEW Worlds End PPV event in Chicago on December 27. The tournament semifinals and finals will take place at that event, and the tournament winner will be the new AEW Continental Champion.

Kazuchika Okada currently holds that championship, but it's unified with the AEW International Championship as the AEW Unified Championship. Okada became the AEW Continental Champion last year when he won the 2024 Continental Classic. In the first-ever Continental Classic in 2023, Eddie Kingston was the victor.

In the Continental Classic, there are two leagues of six wrestlers. Each wrestler faces everyone in their league one time in a singles match with the winner earning three points. If there is a time-limit draw, both participants earn one point. There are 20-minute time limits on matches, and outside interference is forbidden.

This year's Gold League features Kazuchika Okada, Darby Allin, PAC, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Kyle Fletcher.

The Blue League this year features IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Mascara Dorada.

How will this year's tournament shake out? Predictions and analysis for every single tournament match are just a scroll away.

AEW Continental Classic - Gold League Action

The two most notable names in the Gold League this year are Okada and Kyle Fletcher. Okada will obviously get his name in lights because he is the reigning winner, but Fletcher has had a strong 2025 and vowed to win the tournament this year in light of losing the TNT Championship at Full Gear. Of course, they are both members of The Don Callis Family faction.

In this league, Darby Allin and PAC will renew their rivalry. Also, teammates will eventually square off when Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight collide.

The Gold League is all about The Don Callis Family. That's the story of the tournament as a whole, so certainly will be the focus of league action.

Okada is going to win this league and continue to show his tournament dominance with 12 points. Okada's wins will include victories over PAC, Knight, Bailey, and his stablemate Kyle Fletcher. The one loss will come at the hands of Darby Allin.

Allin is the ultimate underdog in AEW and will find a way to scratch out a victory. At the end, Allin will finish with nine total points and will secure three total wins. Okada, Knight, and then a revenge victory against PAC. PAC defeated Allin at Full Gear this year.

The lowest point totals in the Gold League will be with both PAC and Kevin Knight. Both are Continental Classic rookies this year, and they'll feel the heat with only one win each. PAC will secure his win over Knight, and Knight will grab his from his tag team partner, Mike Bailey.

The Continental Classic begins this week, and both @takesoup + @KyleFletcherPro have made it clear they aim to win the tournament, even as @RainmakerXOkada defends his AEW Continental Championship!



Watch the #AEWFullGear replay on @SportsOnMAX RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/UgRD5euJVw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2025

Mike Bailey is also wrestling in his first Continental Classic this year, but he will be the Cinderella story of the Gold League. At seven points, Bailey will find wins over Allin, PAC, and then pick up only one point after a draw with Kyle Fletcher.

As for Fletcher, that draw will prove to be costly in the end. He'll finish as the runner-up in the Gold League and right behind Okada with 10 points. Fletcher will get victories over Allin, PAC, and Knight.

So, the Gold League will finish up with Okada on top with 12 points and Fletcher right behind him at 10 points. Both men will move on to semifinal matches at Worlds End.

Final Predicted 2025 AEW Continental Classic Gold League Standings

Kazuchika Okada - 12 points

Kyle Fletcher - 10 points

Darby Allin - 9 points

Mike Bailey - 7 points

PAC - 3 points

Kevin Knight - 3 points

AEW Continental Classic - Blue League Action

Konosuke Takeshita defeated David Finlay to advance to the G1 Climax 35 semifinals. | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

The key players in the Blue League are IWGP World Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, and Death Rider leader, Jon Moxley. Takeshita won the G1 Climax tournament in 2025, which is the most recognizable round-robin tournament in pro wrestling.

With Okada as the "best tournament wrestler in the world," Takeshita, as his Don Callis Family member stablemate, will try to claim that throne for himself. Okada and Takeshita haven't been on the same page since Takeshita won the G1, but more on them in a minute.

As for Moxley, the 2025 Continental Classic could be his avenue to redemption. Moxley has had a bad 2025. He lost the AEW Men's World Championship to Adam Page at All In, said "I Quit" to Darby Allin, tapped out for his team inside Blood and Guts, and was just beaten by Kyle O'Reilly by submission at Full Gear. You can bet Moxley will use this tournament as a way to correct course not only for himself, but for his entire Death Rider group.

In the end, Takeshita is just going to be too much to handle for Mox and everyone else in the Blue League. The goal of this tournament is to get over Takeshita and the Takeshita vs. Okada feud. The best way to do that is to establish Takeshita as a threat. Takeshita will outperform Okada and run a perfect record in league competition. Takeshita will win the Blue League with a clean 15 points.

As for Moxley, look for drama between him and The Death Riders to intensify because of the Continental Classic. Moxley has been on a slide in recent months, and his clear leadership of the group could come into question by the time the tournament is over.

.@JonMoxley looks to have a problem with @KORCombat being attended to by the AEW Medical Staff!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/Lv9sJfNDD2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

Why? Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will both tie in their league with six points. Moxley will grab victories over Roderick Strong and Mascara Dorada. Castagnoli will pick his up over Dorada and then Moxley himself. Might that be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel's back in the Death Riders?

Orange Cassidy has always come up big when featured in important positions, and he'll be the "little engine that could" in this year's tournament. He's primed for a great showing at 12 points by securing W's over Moxley, Castagnoli, Strong, and Dorada.

The bottom of the Blue League will be rounded out by Strong and Dorada. Both men will secure three points with wins over different opponents, Strong defeating Castagnoli and Dorada defeating Strong.

The Blue League will wrap up with Takeshita perfect at the top with 15 points and Orange Cassidy right behind him at 12 points. Like Okada and Takeshita, they'll head to the tournament semifinals at Worlds End.

Final Predicted 2025 AEW Continental Classic Blue League Standings

Konosuke Takeshita - 15 points

Orange Cassidy - 12 points

Jon Moxley - 6 points

Claudio Castagnoli - 6 points

Roderick Strong - 3 points

Mascara Dorada - 3 points

AEW Continental Classic Semifinals

AEW

In the tournament semifinals at Worlds End on December 27, the winner of the Blue League will face the Gold League runner-up, and the Gold League winner will face the Blue League runner-up in the semifinals. This means we're set to see Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher in one semi and Kazuchika Okada vs. Orange Cassidy in the other.

Okada vs. Cassidy is the classic David vs. Goliath showdown. Okada will certainly beat Cassidy to a pulp, but in true Cassidy fashion, he'll battle. It won't be enough in the end, and Okada will walk away victorious and move to the finals.

Takeshita vs. Fletcher in the other semi is faction-on-faction warfare. Both men are prime Don Callis Family members and they'll duke it out for the right to face another Callis member in the final. It's all about that faction. Expect a tremendous state-of-the-art match between these two that Takeshita wins.

Predicted 2025 AEW Continental Classic Finals - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Continental Classic Finals

Konosuke Takeshita is the winner of G1 Climax 35. | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Well, they will finally come to blows. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada is this year's Continental Classic final and what a final it'll be. Drama and tension have brewed between both men for months, and it will come to a head at World's End.

Takeshita will not end the tournament undefeated because Okada, along with some Don Callis interference, will secure the tournament win to hold on to the AEW Continental Championship. Not only does this keep his current titles unified, but it puts a huge rematch out there between Takeshita and Okada with a story arc behind it whenever AEW wants.

Predicted 2025 AEW Continental Classic Winner - Kazuchika Okada

