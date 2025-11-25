Rhea Ripley Gives Injury Update Ahead Of Survivor Series: WarGames

Rhea Ripley will be joining forces with a stacked team of AJ Lee, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair to compete inside WarGames at WWE Survivor Series this weekend.

One question for the former Women's World Champion has been the status of an injury she suffered back during WWE's tour in Japan last month. There, she would break her nose during a tag match and has since been forced to wear a protective mask.

During her appearance on Raw Recap, Ripley would give an update about her injury and whether she will be wearing her mask during the WarGames bout.

"I will have to wear it during this WarGames match, and I will probably have it on the entire time unless someone takes it off forcefully. My nose is somewhat healed, but it’s still not fully healed, so I will be wearing it. But I will also be doing it up, just like I did last year, so I can’t wait to show everyone exactly what my mask looks like.” Rhea Ripley

Sam Roberts joked that a custom mask would be great, as it could cause the release of Rhea Ripley action figures based on her appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Of course, this will be the second time that Rhea Ripley dons a face mask for Survivor Series, as an orbital bone injury last year forced her to wear one. Her custom mask for WarGames was created by Jason Baker, the man behind the Fiend's iconic mask and several other horror-esque creations.

Women's WarGames lineup

Rhea Ripley's team is incredibly stacked, with every member likely being a future Hall of Famer. That isn't to say the opposing team isn't strong as well. Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Lash Legend will be standing across from them in the match.

Jax, Lynch, Asuka, and Sane have proven themselves on the main roster for years now, capturing titles, headlining events, and more, while Lash Legend is a newcomer, taking part in her first WarGames and only second appearance on a main roster PLE (first was Crown Jewel 2024).

Rhea Ripley | WWE

Ripley herself would put over her opponents on Raw Recap as she stated they are "forces to be reckoned with."

