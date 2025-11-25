Former WWE Tag Team Champions Announce Retirement Match

Wrestling retirement tours are all the rage these days, and two former WWE Tag Team Champions have announced they will be hanging up their boots in the summer of 2026.

The Headbangers, Mosh and Thrasher, were a popular part of the WWE tag scene in the Attitude Era, known for their eclectic ring gear and counter-culture appearance and cadence. The two would make several appearances on and off for the company over the years, but their time in the squared circle is wrapping up.

Mosh and Thrasher took so social media on Monday night, and announced that they will be retiring this summer in Wildwood, N.J.

“June of 2026 will be 33 years that we’ve been together,” Thrasher said in the video. “And with heavy hearts, we’re announcing that on Thursday, July 23, 2026, ISPW Legends of Wrestling Night, Wildwood Convention Center, Wildwood, N.J., will be our last match.”

In classic Headbangers fashion, Mosh injected some humor in the affair.

“Unless, of course, WWE calls,” the 54-year-old said. Thrasher would add he also would like to go to Japan since he has never performed there. They would also jokingly compare their retirement tour to John Cena's, with Thrasher saying that "time is ticking" on their final run.

The Headbangers in WWE

The Headbangers made a few appearances on SmackDown in 2016. | wwe.com

Mosh and Thrasher were a part of the WWE tag team scene during an integral time of transformation for the company. As the Attitude Era settled in, they became tag team champions for the first and only time in September of 1997, winning the vacant titles.

They would then drop them to the Godwinns at Badd Blood: In Your House, the same show that would see WWE Hall of Famer Kane debut in the main event.

When Thrasher suffered a legitimate knee injury in 1999, Mosh was repackaged briefly with one of the most infamous gimmicks in WWE history, given the moniker of "Beaver Cleavage." He would eventually be renamed Chaz, before ultimately reuniting with Thrasher upon his return. They were also involved with the WWE Hardcore Championship picture, with Thrasher briefly winning the title.

The two would split up once more in 2000, with Mosh joining D'Lo Brown to form the Lo Down team. The Headbangers would be off WWE TV for more than 15 years, returning for a few select appearances in 2016 when SmackDown moved to being a live program on the USA Network.

Their last WWE match was a 16-man tag team match on the 900th episode of SmackDown, which they lost.

