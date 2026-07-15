Becky Lynch Opens Up on Battle With Depression

Becky Lynch is The Man in WWE, but The Mom outside of it.

Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, welcomed their first child into the world in December of 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 era of WWE inside the Thunderdome. Lynch was not present for most of that time due to her pregnancy.

Lynch returned to WWE in 2021 at SummerSlam and has been a fixture within the company since then. At that event, she returned and beat Bianca Belair to win the world championship.

Becky Lynch detailed a scary battle with depression

In the years after having her daughter, Lynch was active in WWE but also battling depression. In an interview on the Happy Mum podcast, Lynch spoke about working through postpartum depression and revealed how she battled it successfully without medication.

“I had figured that I’d probably be inclined to get postpartum depression, but nobody had told me that you can get it after you’re done breastfeeding," Lynch said. "I breastfed for over two years. I got it after I weaned my daughter off."

Lynch detailed a scary mindset during that time. She said it felt like everything she saw was gray.

"I remember describing it as, I couldn’t see colors," Lynch said. "Everything just felt gray and dull. I had no hope, I didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning, I didn’t want to exist. I was just so low. Anything that went wrong went super wrong. I didn’t feel worthy of my husband ... I guess not knowing why you felt like that, you know, it was scary."

In the same interview, Lynch said that she didn't use any medication to get herself out of depression, confirming that she was worried about the potential side effects of the medication. Instead, she relied on acupuncture to help regain her positive mental health.

Lynch held the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship for a lot of 2026 before losing it to AJ Lee at Elimination Chamber, but then won it back from Lee at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this year.

Lynch held that title, but lost it to a newly called up NXT star, Sol Ruca. Since losing the championship, Lynch has not been on WWE television.

Becky Lynch | WWE

As for Ruca, she's been embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day. Last week, she successfully defended her IC title against Raquel Rodriguez. This week, she ran to the ringside area to help Iyo Sky when Judgment Day tried to interfere in her match.