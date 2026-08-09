Becky Lynch, Stephanie Vaquer, New Matches Added to August 10 WWE Raw

WWE is set to take over Norfolk, Virginia as the latest edition of Monday Night Raw will emanate from the Scope Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on August 10.

General Manager Adam Pearce took his very handsome pup out for a morning stroll a bit earlier than usual this morning, and he has already dropped his official mini-preview for tomorrow's show in Mermaid City, USA, with multiple major appearances and new match-ups among the announcements.

One week after her surprise return to WWE Raw, Becky Lynch will be in Norfolk to continue her push toward capturing the Women's World Championship, and she will not be alone. Stephanie Vaquer also made her long-awaited return last Monday night, and Pearce has granted her some promo time tomorrow night to address the WWE Universe for the first time since April.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in Norfolk!



📺: 8e/5p LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/wCRUMfSxeh — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 9, 2026

Rey Mysterio's tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender for Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship will get underway on Monday night as former Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta goes one-on-one with Lucha Libre AAA's Loredo Kid. Also, one half of the World Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory, will face off against Akira Tozawa.

And how about this to add some additional intrigue to this week's show? Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez will team up with her Judgment Day cohort Roxanne Perez to take on Sol Ruca and a partner of her choosing.

WWE programming has been chock full of surprises ever since SummerSlam weekend came to a close, with the latest being Tatum Paxley's main roster debut Friday night on SmackDown.

Could WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque have one more secret appearance hidden up his sleeve, or will Ruca reach out to someone like IYO SKY? The interference of Raquel and Roxanne in her World Title Match at SummerSlam cannot be sitting well with The Genius of the Sky. Perhaps, she'll return to Raw tomorrow night for a measure of revenge.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Oba Femi, and Seth Rollins are also being advertised for the show on WWE's website.

We'll will have more information on tomorrow night's episode when our Monday Night Raw preview drops at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) here on The Takedown on SI.

Current WWE Raw card for August 10:

Becky Lynch | Netflix

Becky Lynch appears live on Netflix

Stephanie Vaquer in-ring promo

Lucha Libre World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Penta vs. Laredo Kid

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca and a partner of her choosing

World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory vs. Akira Tozawa