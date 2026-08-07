WWE Reveals Tournament Bracket to Determine Roman Reigns' Next Opponent

This shouldn't be a surprise given the parameters of the the tournament announced by Rey Mysterio, but LA Knight will not be next in line to face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

After turning down the challenge of Knight on Raw, Roman Reigns ran into the WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager in the closing moments of the show. Mysterio asked to speak to the OTC about the business, and the two headed off to have a conversation as the show went off the air.

Later in the week, Mysterio announced a tournament featuring the stars of WWE and AAA who will compete for an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship when Raw comes to Mexico City on September 14. Now just a few hours away from tonight's episode of SmackDown, the tournament brackets have been revealed.

Roman Reigns will defend the World Championship on WWE Raw in Mexico City

WWE took to social media this afternoon to announce the tournament brackets to crown the next number one contender for Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship. The competitors are as follows...

Penta

Laredo Kid

Psycho Clown

LA Parka

Dragon Lee

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Rey Fenix

El Fiscal

The tournament will start this Monday night on Raw as Penta goes one-on-one with Laredo Kid. Then things shift to AAA later that week as Psycho Clown takes on LA Parka. The final two matches of the first round will happen on the August 17 episode of Raw as Dragon Lee takes on El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rey Fenix takes on El Fiscal.

¿Quién enfrentará al OTC? ☝️



El Torneo del Contendiente #1 por el Campeonato Mundial Pesado será así:

⚔️ RAW 8/10: Penta vs. @Laredokidpro1

🤡 AAA 8/15: @Psychooriginal vs. La Parka

🐉 RAW 8/17: @dragonlee95 vs. @hijodewagner

🔥 RAW 8/17: @ReyFenixMx vs. El Fiscal



¡El camino… pic.twitter.com/rqaar2MSPu — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 7, 2026

Is Roman Reigns ducking LA Knight?

While it seems likely that Penta will be the man to stand across the ring from Roman Reigns in Mexico City next month, the bigger story seems to be the Tribal Chief continuing to duck LA Knight.

If Reigns wants to prove this title reign is any different than his last run with the WWE Championship, that's never going to happen if he backs down from challengers that the WWE Universe believes have more than earned the right to challenge for a world championship.

LA Knight | Netflix

Despite failing multiple times in the past, it appears Knight's best chance of getting a title shot against Roman Reigns will be winning the Money in the Bank ladder match on October 10 in New Orleans.

If Knight secures the briefcase, Reigns will have no choice in the matter of whether the Mega Star gets a shot at his title or not.