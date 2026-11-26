Is one of WWE's greatest rivalries on the verge of starting its next chapter?

Becky Lynch is just a few days away from challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames, and while she's firmly focused on her opportunity to win just her second main roster world title since her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, The Man is also contemplating her future beyond this Saturday night.

Big Time Becks was a guest on Wednesday's episode of "Off the Ropes" on WWE Radio, and was asked about the potential of a new singles encounter with longtime adversary Charlotte Flair. The Man and The Queen have not wrestled each other one-on-one since their bitter battle at Survivor Series 2021, and that five-year gap was surprising even to Lynch when it was mentioned to her.

Timing is the name of the game when it comes to the next Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Lynch and Flair could find themselves on opposite sides of the ring by the time WrestleMania season rolls around. A win for Becky on Saturday, coupled with a Flair victory in either the Women's Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, could lead to both women battling each other for the Women's World Title in Saudi Arabia next April.

If those stars aligned, Lynch seemed to be open to the idea of renewing her rivalry with Charlotte next year, but she would certainly need some additional convincing.

"I think there's always going to be room to go back there, and I just think that the timing needs to be right," Lynch said to the guys on Sirius XM, channel 93. "I do think we bring out either the best or the worst in each other. I'm not sure which. Maybe a combination of both, but there's such a rich history that we can always go there."

Becky Lynch | WWE

Since returning from her months-long hiatus at WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch has focused primarily on wrestling against fresh opponents. Women like AJ Lee, Nikki Bella, Maxxine Dupri and Sol Ruca, with the occasional Lyra Valkyria and Bayley sprinkled into the mix.

Lynch is certainly no stranger to Liv Morgan, but if it wasn't for the Women's World Championship around her waist, Becky would have likely set her sights on a different opponent this weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames.

"Right now, I am interested in facing people that I've never faced before. I'm interested in seeing what I can bring out of people, seeing what people are made of, because we've got so much new talent on the roster right now. There's so many people to get in there with. I think I like doing that right now."

The Man has her eye on the reigning NXT Women's Champion

Kelani Jordan | The CW Network

One such talent is the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Kelani Jordan, who will make her return to Monday Night Raw on December 14 in Orlando, Florida.

Jordan is one of the four women from NXT to be invited to the John Cena Classic, joining Kendal Grey, Wren Sinclair and new NXT Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame, and when asked which of the four she'd want to work with most, Lynch didn't hesitate to say Kelani.

"She has the right attitude," Lynch said. "She's got the athleticism, she has the look, everything about her, you know? She's one of those ones that I can see, once she gets up here, I think she's gonna pop off the screen. There's something special about her. And you can see it in her eyes, you know? She wants it, and she's hungry and she's willing to do the work."

Kelani Jordan is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Kendal Grey two days prior to the John Cena Classic at NXT TLC, a match she attempted to get out of by assaulting a referee. Her quest to get suspended backfired, however, as NXT General Manager Robert Stone booked her to face Grey in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match.

On-screen antics aside, Lynch sees greatest in the woman behind the character. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is going to be at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday to hand out the final invitations to the John Cena Classic. Perhaps, The Man will receive one of those invites and get her wish of wrestling Jordan next month at Disney World.

"As much as her [on-screen] attitude, lately, hasn't been the best... you can see underneath it there's a person that just wants to do her best. And I think that's why she's bringing out this attitude, is she feels like she's being underappreciated and maybe she has, you know? And so she's showing a little bit of fire. She's showing a little bit of meanness, and... at the end of the day, she's doing great work."