Bianca Belair Returns at WrestleMania With Major Announcement

Bianca Belair made a triumphant return at WrestleMania and brought a huge surprise with her.

After Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena hit the ring to announce the WrestleMania 42 night one attendance. Right after he did that, Belair's music hit and "The EST" appeared on the stage and walked down to the ring.

The Las Vegas audience roared for Belair as she made her entrance. When she got down to the ring, Belair got on the microphone and addressed the WWE Universe. She thanked the fans for their support as she worked through injuries over the last year.

Belair then said that she had a surprise and removed a large blue jacket that she had worn to the ring. The reveal was that Belair was pregnant. The crowd cheered and Belair officially announced that she was having a baby. In response, Cena thanked her for letting the WWE Universe be a part of her announcement. He also changed the attendance he announced by one.

Belair has been away from WWE since last year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas. At WrestleMania 41 last year, Belair wrestled against both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Sky was victorious in the match, but during it, Belair severely broke her finger. She has been out of action since then recovering. Earlier this year, reports indicated that Belair had surgery to repair her finger. She has not been in a WWE ring since.

Belair isn't the only woman in the WWE women's division to announce a pregnancy in the last year. Naomi revealed on an episode of Raw in 2025 that she was having a baby with Jimmy Uso.

The wrestling world reacts to Bianca Belair announcing she's pregnant

Bianca Belair | Netflix

Belair is married to Montez Ford, another WWE Superstar and former tag team champion. After the announcement, various WWE Superstars took to social media to congratulate the soon-to-be mom. One of those Superstars was Rhea Ripley.

"I’m in f’n tears," Ripley said. Congratulations, and selfishly, I don’t wanna lose you for another year, but this is also the sweetest, most heart-warming news ever!! Love you guys!!!"

I’m in f’n tears!!

Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE 😭❤️ selfishly I don’t wanna lose you for another year… but this is also the sweetest most heart warming news ever!! Love you guys!!! — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 19, 2026

Ripley will enter the ring on night two of WrestleMania 42 this year. Ripley is scheduled to square off against Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. It will be her third year in a row competing for a world title at the biggest show of the year.

As for Belair, she's a multiple-time world champion in WWE. She wrestled Sasha Banks in the WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 37.