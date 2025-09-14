Bianca Belair Provides Finger Injury Update Six Months Later
WrestleMania 41 was one of the most memorable WrestleManias of all-time for a lot of reasons.
Whether it be for John Cena's record-breaking world championship win against Cody Rhodes or the classic WWE Women's Championship triple threat match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sy, WrestleMania 41 was a top-tier spectacle.
Unfortunately, not everyone left the WrestleMania weekend unscathed. Rey Mysterio was injured on the Smackdown before WrestleMania and Bianca Belair broke her finger during the triple threat match. The latter of the two hasn't wrestled since April 20.
Bianca Belair gives an injury update
Bianca Belair appeared on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast to promote the announcement of WrestleMania heading outside of the United States for the first time in history and decided to give viewers and listeners of the show an update on the injury she sustained at WrestleMania 41.
"Montez Ford, that's my husband right there. I got to put my ring finger on the right hand cause my left finger's broke."- Bianca Belair while speaking on Club 520
She was very brief about the update and didn't provide further information on when she would return.
Belair took part in the official announcement of WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia. The 2026 edition of the Royal Rumble is also set to take place in Saudi Arabia.
Belair's injury history
The 3-time WWE Women's Champion rarely misses time from WWE, and this six-month absence due to injury is the longest time she's ever spent out of the ring.
Belair has been written off of WWE television twice due to storyline injuries. In 2022 she suffered a "fractured hyoid bone" due to an attack from Becky Lynch, but ended up winning the Raw Women's Championship two weeks later.
She was also written off of TV in the summer of 2023 with a knee injury. It was later discovered that she was not actually injured and was simply taking time off from WWE for self-care and vacation reasons.
Belair's take on her WrestleMania triple threat
Belair used this opportunity to speak in detail about her feelings toward the triple threat match with champion Sky and Ripley. She spoke positively about the performance and how proud she was of the match.
“That’s one of my matches I’m super proud about at WrestleMania this past year with Rhea Ripley, IYO Sky. There was a lot of strength and athleticism that we displayed, and storytelling. That’s what’s amazing about WWE, it’s sports entertainment, for sure, and that’s what we do. I’m super proud to be a part of something like that.”- Bianca Belair on Club 520
