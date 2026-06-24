Big E Issues Comments on The New Day’s WWE Departure

The WWE roster was turned on its head this past spring when Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston both departed WWE.

Typically, in the spring after WrestleMania, WWE trims the roster. Woods and Kingston weren't a part of those cuts. However, they reportedly were asked to renegotiate their contracts and both decided to leave the company instead.

The New Day had been a fixture of WWE television for nearly a decade. They are multiple-time tag team champions and have the record for most tag title reigns in company history. Though a duo for the last handful of years, Big E used to be a part of the group as well, making it a popular trio on the roster.

Big E put his in-ring career on hold due to a serious injury he suffered on SmackDown during a match with Ridge Holland. He was dropped on his head during the match and has not wrestled since. Big E is still active in the company as an announcer for various events, and was also was a key figure in Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston heel turn at the end of 2024.

Big E says that he doesn't believe Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are retired

The New Day | IMAGO / STAR-MEDIA

In a new interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, Big E spoke about Woods and Kingston leaving the WWE and said that he doesn't believe the two men are officially retired.

"It is a big period of change for those two," Big E said. "I think they both assumed that their entire wrestling careers would be in WWE. Woods started in TNA and Kofi was on the indies for a little bit, but I think they both thought they'd retire in WWE. But there's new ownership, things change, and that's the nature of the business ... I don't think those guys are retired. I don't think they're gonna put their boots away and be done, so I'm excited to see whatever is next."

Big E said that he hasn't asked Woods and Kingston too much about their future in pro wrestling. He said he doesn't want to be a guy that prys and said he was confident that if they wanted him to know something, they would tell him.

Even though they both spent a large portion of their WWE careers in The New Day faction, both Big E and Kofi Kingston had runs in the company as world champions. Kingston won the world title at WrestleMania 35 in a match against Daniel Bryan. Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to win his first world championship, earning the title by cashing in that year's Money in the Bank contract.