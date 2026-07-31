MVP Says The New Day And Sheamus Were Betrayed By WWE's Upper Management

The New Day made waves earlier this week when they dropped a video on social media that seemingly announced to the world that they were officially free from the contractual chains of WWE.

The video portrayed The New Day-style unicorns breaking away from chains that kept them caged, before they broke away and ran off free. There was more to the video, but the gist of it was that they are available for work and aren't bound to their old company.

It's crazy to think that The New Day aren't in the WWE anymore, but that's what happens when company brass ask you to take a massive pay cut. Earlier this year, both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were reportedly asked to renegotiate their contracts, and both declined and departed the company instead. The same thing was reportedly asked of Sheamus, and, like New Day, he declined and also left the company.

In the newest edition of Marking Out with MVP, which is available on BZZR today and YouTube on Monday, MVP had some harsh words for TKO Group regarding the treatment of that batch of talent. He also provided deep insight into how WWE contracts are structured.

"It's business, and in my humble opinion, it's terrible business," MVP said of The New Day and Sheamus departing WWE. "I just think you come to terms on a contract. You honor the contract. This is a deal in place and we'll see this through ... They were doing great business and they were betrayed by the management at the top of the pyramid."

MVP details WWE contract structures on newest podcast episode

MVP | All Elite Wrestling - AEW

A contract is a contract, right? Not exactly. In the same episode, MVP revealed details about how WWE contracts work, saying that for the majority of talent in the company, the contracts lean heavily in favor of the business rather than the star.

"You, as talent, have a 90-day out," MVP said. "So, at any given time, WWE can release you. They just got to pay you 90 days. (But) you're obligated to WWE for the duration of your commitment. You sign a five-year deal. You're obligated to them for five years. At any point, they're only obligated to you for 90 days. At any point of the life of this contract, 90 days. They can fire you whenever they want.

"Now, I would imagine the higher up you go, those clauses you have are different. I doubt Brock gets kicked out in 90 days. I'm sure his contract is way different. When you're box office, it's a different dynamic."

WWE had another round of annual layoffs in April. The New Day departed soon after that and Sheamus left earlier this summer. Talent from that first batch of cuts is already starting to pop up in other places.

On Thursday night, the Motor City Machine Guns appeared on AEW Collision. Later in the night on social media, Tony Khan announced that the former WWE tag team had signed with his company.

As for WWE, they are in the middle of their second biggest week of the year. SummerSlam airs live this weekend from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The show can be viewed on ESPN Unlimited and on Netflix internationally. Major matches on the show include Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.