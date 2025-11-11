Big E Makes Bold Prediction About Dominik Mysterio After Loss To John Cena

Dominik Mysterio may have lost one of his titles on Monday Night Raw, but taking an L to John Cena in a major championship match only sent Dirty Dom skyrocketing further into the stratosphere, according to Big E.

Mysterio dropped his Intercontinental Title to Cena in front of a white hot Boston crowd for Cena's final ever hometown show. And after standing toe-to-toe with one of the greatest of all time during the final throes of his yearlong retirement tour, Mysterio made an impact that Big E believes will cement him as a main event player for years to come.

Big E Believes a World Title is in Dominik Mysterio's Near Future

During the Raw Recap podcast, the former WWE Champion explained how Dom's match against Cena did not turn out the way he expected it to. In fact, the former New Day member (still our hearts to write that out) didn't expect the pair to have a one-on-one match at all, and instead had predicted some Judgement Day shenanigans to lead to a multi-man bout instead.

“I did not expect this at all. I thought surely, okay, we’ll set up the Dom match. But here’s Judgment Day, get’s thrown out, there’s a six man or something. We’re not actually getting the match. Surely there’s gonna be some shenanigans, we don’t actually get the match. But the fact that we came back, we got the match right away, I love that we got that match."

Big E continued:

"I know it’s a losing effort, but I do love this for Dom. I think being, this is the last two months, we have what, four more weeks of John Cena’s career, and Dominik Mysterio is not in a squash match with John Cena. He’s going toe to toe with John Cena. He’s getting mic time with John Cena. Look, I understand that he lost the title to Cena, but I think this was a big moment for Dom." Big E [H/T Fightful]

"I think passing of the torch moment might not be the right way to put it, but I think it is a big cosign that yeah, Dom is a guy we’re going to invest in for a long time. I thought he did a great job even in a losing effort. Even just seeing, I think for me, one of the big markers was seeing him face to face with John Cena. I didn’t see one iota of trepidation on Dom’s face. I didn’t see a second of, is this moment too big? I saw a dude who thought, ‘not only do I deserve to be here, but I’m better than you,’ and I’m gonna prove that in all aspects.

"He didn’t get the job done. But I love this for Dom, and I think this is going to be a moment that we look back on when Dom is a world champion. Who knows, a year, two years from now, whenever that time comes, I think we’ll look back at pivotal moments in his career, his ascension to that top spot and I think we’ll look at this as a great moment in his career.”

Is Dominik Mysterio Set For a Huge Match in His Hometown?

While Dominik may have lost his Intercontinental gold, he still holds the AAA Mega Championship and there have been some hints that another bout with his father Rey may be on the horizon, following Rey's return to television in the past few weeks.

Given that the upcoming Survivor Series PLE is being held in San Diego, the hometown of the Mysterios, it would make sense for the pair to go head-to-head once more, this time with gold on the line, as Dominik attempts to avenge his two WrestleMania losses to his father, while also (in storyline at least) establishing himself as the greatest luchador of all time.

