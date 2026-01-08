Logan Paul Confirms He's Signed A New WWE Contract

Logan Paul is going to be a part of WWE television for a long time.

The social media megastar made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 as a celebrity prop outside of the ring. By the time WrestleMania 38 rolled around, he was in the ring and wrestling on the WWE's biggest stage.

At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Since that moment, Paul has been a mainstay on television, especially on key PLE's. Paul has wrestled the best talent that WWE has to offer, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and others. He's also taken part in the Royal Rumble match.

Logan Paul signs new WWE deal

Logan Paul | WWE

Get used to seeing him. Paul announced in his vlog on Wednesday evening that he had signed a new, long-term contract with WWE. He confirmed that not only woudl the contract keep him with WWE for a long period of time, but that he would be working with the company on a full-time basis.

"I actually just signed my official long-term contract with the WWE. Seconds ago ... I'm officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I'm a part-timer can shut your mouths. It feels good to have a job." Logan Paul

Paul continued by saying he wanted to become the best wrestler he could be in 2026. So far, he's on the right path to doing that. Paul joined Paul Heyman and The Vision faction near the end of 2025, a group that also includes Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory.

Since joining, Paul and the group have taken out WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and orchestrated a massive attack on LA Knight. Paul and Reed put Knight through the hood of a car to end an episode of Monday Night Raw, and Knight hasn't been seen since.

Logan Paul has his hands in many different business ventures, even as a WWE Superstar. The Impaulsive podcast is part of the WWE podcast network, he owns popular beverage company, Prime, and he's a heavy player in the Pokémon card collecting game.

Paul is currently auctioning off one of his rarest Pokémon cards, and the price is already over $2.5 million. In addition to wrestling, Paul has dabbled in various social media ventures and boxed the all-time great, Floyd Mayweather.

