Bloodline Member Announces WWE Departure
Lance Anoa'i has announced he is leaving WWE without ever making his official debut for the company.
The 33-year-old is the son of former WWE & WCW star Samu. He signed with WWE over the summer of 2024 and almost immediately suffered an injury that was due to keep him out of action until the early part of this year.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select then reported that he suffered another injury while working his way back to the ring. Now, Lance has taken to social media to announced that he will soon make his return to the independent circuit.
"I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30 days."- Lance Anoa'i on X
Anoa'i began his professional wrestling career back in 2010 and enjoyed a lengthy run with Major League Wrestling, where he captured the promotion's tag team championships alongside Juicy Finau.
He's also made appearances for Pro Wrestling Noah, House of Glory, and numerous other independent promotions throughout his career.
The Anoa'i Family Tree runs deep within WWE
Currently led by the Head of the Table and multi-time WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, the Anoa'i family lineage within WWE dates back generations.
WWE Hall of Famers Afa and Sika, known as the Wild Samoans, Yokozuna and Rikishi are among the more accomplished members of the Bloodline. Although, no one in the family tops the notoriety of Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson, who will have his own Hall of Fame ring one day. That's a guarantee.
Other active members of the Anoa'i family in WWE include Jimmy and Jey Uso, future WWE Hall of Famers in their own right, as well as Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax.
Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, is currently away from WWE as she's expecting her first child with husband Jimmy Uso.
Lance Anoa'i could still very well have a bright future with the company, but first he'll have the opportunity to get his legs back underneath him out on the indie scene. He'll be able to accept bookings once his 30-day non-compete with WWE expires.
