Mercedes Moné Wins 10th Title — And Already Has Her Next Goal In Sight
If you've been waiting for Mercedes Moné to reappear in NJPW, you may not have to wait much longer, but expect her to bring a lot more gold this time.
Today in Denmark, Moné wrestled on Scandinavian soil for the first time, ending Aliss Ink's 1140-day reign and becoming the new BODYSLAM Women's Champion and "Ten Belts Moné".
Currently, Mercedes Moné holds ten belts collectively. She is the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion (including the Queen of Southside belt), AEW TBS Champion, Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament winner, CMLL World Women's Champion, EWA Women's Champion, Prime Time Wrestling Women's Champion, BestYa Women's Champion, Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion, and the BODYSLAM Women's Champion. Together, her titles cover America, England, Mexico, Denmark, Austria, Italy, Poland, Scotland, and more.
In the past, she's shared her goal of surpassing Ultimo Dragon's classic wrestling photograph where he held ten titles in the 90s. Today, she officially made it a tie.
Wrestle Kingdom & Mercedes Moné's history with NJPW/Stardom
One notable region missing from her current collection in Japan. Based on her words on Instagram Live earlier today, that could change fairly soon.
While chatting with her followers ahead of her match in Denmark's Bodyslam Wrestling, she wore an AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door sweatshirt and briefly spoke about her desire to return to Japan, hopefully at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mercedes Moné made her post-WWE debut in the Tokyo Dome and announced her intentions to challenge KAIRI (WWE's Kairi Sane) for the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle In The Valley 2023. She went on to win the title and defend it at NJPW Sakura Genesis before losing it to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom in April 2023.
Moné won the NJPW Strong Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer in June 2024 at Forbidden Door and held the title for 313 days. She successfully defended the title in the Tokyo Dome at January's Wrestle Dynasty against Mina Shirakawa and headlined several NJPW Strong shows in the U.S.
Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the Tokyo Dome is already set to be a monumental show for NJPW. The event will double as the in-ring debut of Olympic gold medalist judoka Aaron Wolf and the in-ring retirement of NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi. According to NJPW, over 20,000 tickets were sold in the first week of general on-sale, and the show is on track to be the fastest-selling Wrestle Kingdom in NJPW history.
What's next for the CEO?
A week from now, Mercedes Moné will officially be the longest-reigning TBS Champion in AEW history. While it remains to be seen if she'll be defending her TBS title at AEW WrestleDream, she'll have plenty to keep her busy with her other belts.
On Friday, October 17, in Arena Mexico, Moné will defend the CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone, whom she previously pinned in a 4-way match at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London over the summer.
Next Sunday, she'll be in Canada, challenging TNA star Jody Threat for the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship.
If (when) Moné returns to Japan, it's unclear who she'd face, but dream matches with World Of Stardom and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Saya Kamitani, as well as IWGP Women's Champion Sareee, would certainly be welcomed by audiences around the world.
